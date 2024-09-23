Trade Pitch Sees Canadiens Acquire $20 Million Forward in Intriguing Deal

The Montreal Canadiens are nearing the end of their rebuild and a trade pitch has the team acquiring a star forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Canadiens acquire Mikael Granlund from the San Jose Sharks.

Canadiens acquire:

Mikael Granlund

2027 sixth-round pick

Sharks acquire:

2025 second-round pick

2025 third-round pick (New Jersey’s)

The deal would see Montreal acquire Granlund and a draft pick for two draft picks in a trade that does make sense for both teams.

The Canadiens would acquire Granlund who’s entering the final year of his four-year $20 million deal. Granlund is a former first-round pick who spent his first season with the Sharks last year as he recorded 12 goals and 48 assists for 60 points in 69 games.

Granlund could be Montreal’s third-line center and also add some insurance behind Kirby Dach who has struggled to stay healthy. The deal also doesn’t cost Montreal much, and if the Canadiens aren’t competing for a playoff spot, the Habs likely could deal Granlund at the deadline to recoup assets.

Canadiens Coach Expects More From his Team

Martin St. Louis is back as the coach of the Canadiens, as Montreal extended his contract for three more seasons.

Although the Canadiens failed to make the playoffs last season, St. Louis says the expectations are much higher this season. He knows the roster is hard to make and

“People are all (asking), am I going to be tougher this year? For me, I feel my players know that I always tell them my truth, and my truth this year compared to last year might be slightly different because we’re further along. So, to me, I try to be fair in what I expect of them,” St. Louis said on September 18.

“Do I expect more of them this year than last year? Absolutely. That’s for the team, but there’s also the individual. The expectation on everybody’s a little bit different (because) they’re at different stages of their career. But (as for) the non-negotiables, that’s across the line,” St. Louis added.

St. Louis and the Canadiens will open its 2024-25 NHL season at home on October 9 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Granlund an Assistant Captain for the Sharks

San Jose named their leadership group on Sunday and Logan Couture remains the captain. Couture has been the team’s captain since the 2019-20 season.

The assistant captains for the Sharks are Barclay Goodrow, Mikael Granlund, Luke Kunin and Tyler Toffoli. Granlund and Kunin will wear the ‘A’ on the road while Goodrow and Toffoli will wear the ‘A’ at home.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have a terrific group of talented and high-character players to serve as our leadership group for the 2024-25 season, led by Logan Couture as our captain,” said coach Ryan Warsofsky. “Each of these players bring unique qualities and characteristics that not only show leadership by example but that will also serve as an extension of our coaching staff.”

The Sharks will open its 2024-25 NHL season at home on October 10 against the St. Louis Blues.