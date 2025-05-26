Trade Pitch Sees Canadiens Acquiring $19 Million Center From Rival

The Montreal Canadiens have a need for a centerman this offseason, and one trade pitch has them acquiring one from their rival.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Canadiens acquire Pavel Zacha from the Boston Bruins.

Canadiens acquire:

Bruins acquire:

Sam Harris (Signing rights)

Filip Mesar

2025 first-round pick

2025 fourth-round pick

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one and one that makes sense for both sides. Montreal solidifies its center ice position, while Boston gets two young players and two draft picks to help along their potential rebuild.

Montreal would acquire Zacha, who has two years left in his four-year, $19 million deal. Zacha would be Montreal’s second-line center, which is a need for the Canadiens this offseason. The 28-year-old would also fit in age-wise with the core that is just getting ready to compete. Zacha recorded 14 goals and 23 assists for 47 points in 82 games last season.

In return, Montreal would give up two draft picks, including a first-round pick as well as the signing rights of Harris. The 21-year-old was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft and has spent the last two years at the University of Denver.

The Canadiens would also trade Mesar, who is 21 and was selected in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. He has two years left on his entry-level deal. Mesar recorded 4 goals and 14 assists for 18 points in 42 games in the AHL last season and could push for NHL minutes next year.

NHL Scout Expects Canadiens to Trade for a Center

Montreal was the youngest team to make the playoffs last season, and the Canadiens are looking to build on that.

The Canadiens have a clear need for a second-line center. NHL insider Marco D’Amico of RG.com spoke to one NHL scout and expects the team to try and trade for one.

“I’d be shocked if the Canadiens didn’t trade for an age-appropriate center this summer, especially with a young phenom like Ivan Demidov landing in Montreal next season,” said a pro scout. “From what I’m hearing, the Canadiens feel like that’s the missing piece to get them to the playoffs. Much easier to acquire a top-six center with term in the offseason than in February or March, especially when you’re mostly offering futures.”

Montreal has Nick Suzuki as their first-line center and has Kirby Dach coming back from an injury. But, adding a true No. 2 center is a priority for the Canadiens.

Canadiens GM Believes Team is Building Something Special

Montreal’s rebuild appears to be over as the team made the playoffs last season.

Entering the offseason, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said he believes the team is building towards something special.

“When you enter a rebuild, there’s always a balance between today and the future,” Hughes said. “We recognize the value of having experience, but at the same time, we don’t want to create long-term obstacles for our young players. We’re continuing to build toward something.”

The Canadiens enter the offseason with just over $6.1 million in cap space.