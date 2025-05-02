Trade Pitch Sees Canadiens Re-Acquiring $33 Million Center in Intriguing Deal

The Montreal Canadiens got back into the playoffs, and now the Habs could look to bolster their roster this offseason.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Canadiens re-acquire star centerman Phillip Danault from the Los Angeles Kings.

Canadiens acquire:

Kings acquire:

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one as Montreal would re-acquire Danault, who can be a second or third-line center. The Kings, meanwhile, get a draft pick and two young players who can help Los Angeles get younger.

The Canadiens would acquire Danault, who has two years left on his six-year, $33 million deal. Danault is a shutdown center who can also add some offense to the Canadiens’ lineup. The forward played for the Canadiens from 2016 until 2021 and was a fan favorite as he is from Quebec. Danault recorded 8 goals and 35 assists for 43 points in 80 games.

In return, Montreal would deal a second-round pick as well as two young forwards. Los Angeles would acquire Struble, who’s a 23-year-old defenseman. He would be a third-pairing defenseman who’s a pending RFA. Struble recorded 2 goals and 11 assists for 13 points in 56 games.

The Kings would also acquire Beck, who’s a defensive centerman and could replace Danault, and is cheaper. Beck has two years left on his entry-level deal. Beck recorded 0 goals and 1 assists in 12 games with the Canadiens this season.

Danault Enjoyed Playing for the Canadiens

Danault was traded to the Canadiens in 2016, and he played parts of six seasons with his hometown team.

Although Danault was playing at home, he left Montreal in free agency as he signed a six-year, $33 million deal with the Kings. Back in 2022, he reflected on his time in Montreal, and he enjoyed playing with the Canadiens.

“It was fun,” Danault said about playing in Montreal to the Montreal Gazette. “But I had to discover another side of hockey, too. More relaxed. Not under the microscope. It’s definitely different. But it was fun both. Montreal was awesome. L.A. is definitely fun, too.”

However, as Danault said, he wanted something different. But, perhaps after four years with the Kings, a return to Montreal could be in the cards.

Canadiens Proud of Season

Montreal had the youngest team in the playoffs as the Canadiens snuck into the postseason.

The Canadiens played well down the stretch, and although Montreal lost in five games to the Washington Capitals, coach Martin St. Louis is pleased with his team.

“If we introduced ourselves to the rest of the league through these playoffs, especially being the youngest team, I think we can walk out of here with our heads held high,” head coach St. Louis said. “We didn’t leave any stone unturned.”

Although Montreal was eliminated in the playoffs, veteran forward Brendan Gallagher says it’s disappointing to lose, but the team learned a lot.

“It’s disappointing,” Gallagher said. “It just kind of felt like every game there were one or two things that were the difference, and that’s part of learning. You’ve got to go through this. It was for most of our group the first experience here and it’s the stuff you have to go through, a lesson you hopefully don’t have to learn again. I’m assuming they’ll say the same thing, it felt like every game was close. They just made a few less mistakes and it burned us.”

Montreal enters the offseason with nearly $9 million in cap space.