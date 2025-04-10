Trade Pitch Has Canadiens Acquiring Star Young Center in 3-Player Blockbuster

The Montreal Canadiens appear to be playoff bound and this offseason they should look to add more talent to their roster.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Canadiens acquiring Marco Rossi from the Minnesota Wild.

Canadiens acquire:

Wild acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and one that does make sense for teams. Montreal would acquire a star young forward, while Minnesota would get two young forwards and a first-round pick.

The Canadiens would acquire Rossi, who’s a pending RFA. The star centerman is just 23 and was drafted ninth overall in 2020. This season with the Wild, Rossi has filled an important role on offense as he’s recorded 24 goals and 34 assists for 58 points in 78 games, both those totals are career highs.

In return, the Canadiens would give up a first-round pick they got from Calgary as well as two forwards. Beck is 21 and has played NHL games this season and projects to be a third-line center in the NHL. With the Canadiens, Beck has recorded 0 goals and 1 assist in 12 games.

The more impactful player Minnesota would acquire is Dach, who could help replace the void of Rossi, who will be in line for a big payday. Dach has one year left on his four-year, $13.45 million deal and is an RFA at the end of the deal. Dach had season-ending surgery but recorded 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 57 games.

Analyst Urges Candiens to Acquire Rossi

With the Wild up against the salary cap, Rossi’s name has come up in trade rumors, as he will be in line for a massive contract.

NHL analyst Russ Cohen of The Hockey News believes Montreal should look to trade for Rossi this summer.

“The Montreal Canadiens need help at the center position,” Cohen wrote. “The Minnesota Wild seem to like bigger players. That’s the vibe I’ve gotten from Bill Guerin… They should try and acquire Marco Rossi.

“The Canadiens can put together a package of picks and a prospect to try and land him. He has what they need and it would help fill that void down the middle. He is unafraid to operate in the dirty areas of the ice,” Cohen added. “Instead of trying to pay big bucks for a bigger name. Get the younger player who has a lot to give and is proving it.”

Whether or not the Wild will look to trade Rossi is to be seen.

Canadiens Battling for Playoff Spot

Montreal will likely end its playoff drought this season.

Entering play on April 9, the Canadiens were 39-30-9 and eight points up on the New York Rangers for the final playoff spot. Montreal is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games, and coach Martin St. Louis is thrilled with their play.

“Our collective game is so strong,” St. Louis said. “You have individual moments within a game, but our collective game is hard to play against when our five guys do what they’re supposed to do. And sometimes you’re far from the puck, but we know where you’re going and what your job is. I know I’ve said, ‘What’s next?’ 150 times, but what’s next? You know your job, you know where the puck is going, you know where you have to be and where your teammates and the opponents are going to be offensively and defensively. I think when we do that, we’re hard to play against.”

The Canadiens can make the playoffs for the first time since they went to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2021.