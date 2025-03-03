Trade Pitch Sees Canadiens Acquiring $68 Million Star in Intriguing Deal

The Montreal Canadiens are battling for a playoff spot and they could look to bolster their roster ahead of the trade deadline.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Canadiens acquiring Mika Zibanejad from the New York Rangers.

Canadiens acquire:

Mika Zibanejad ($1 million retained)

Rangers acquire:

Filip Mesar

2025 first-round pick (Calgary’s)

2025 second-round pick (Pittsburgh’s)

2025 seventh-round pick

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one as Montreal would acquire a star forward to bolster its roster while the Rangers get a prospect and three draft picks to help their youth movement.

Zibanejad is in the third year of his eight-year $68 million deal with the Rangers. The centerman would be Montreal’s first or second-line center and add some more offense to the roster. Zibanejad has recorded 13 goals and 31 assists for 44 points in 60 games. In the proposed deal, New York would also retain $1 million each year on Zibanejad, which adds to their return.

The Rangers would acquire three draft picks, all in 2025, including a first and second-round pick. New York would also acquire Mesar who was selected 26th overall in the 2022 NHL draft. The Slovakian forward is playing in the AHL this season and has 2 goals and 7 assists for 9 points in 25 games. He could also be used as a trade asset for the Rangers to add more talent to their roster in the future.

Rangers Looked to Trade Zibanejad

With New York struggling this season, the Rangers looked to trade Zibanejad earlier this year.

Zibanejad’s name came up in trade talks but he said he was tuning out the trade noise.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Zibanejad said. “I don’t read anything, I don’t listen to anything. It’s noise.”

Zibanejad does have a no-trade clause on his contract so he does have a say on if he will be traded.

“It’s something that was negotiated and earned,” Zibanejad said. “There’s a reason why there are clauses like that. That’s what it is right now. But I don’t think about anything. My focus has always been here. My focus has never been on anything else.

“Of course there are going to be more talks when we’re not winning,” he continued. “And it’s New York, so there’s always going to be extra talk about the situation. That’s nothing new. I’ve been here for quite some time. I know how this goes. I’m just trying to focus on what we have at hand and the games we have this weekend.”

Zibanejad is a one-time NHL All-Star.

Canadiens Hoping GM Doesn’t Sell at Deadline

Montreal is in a playoff race and players are hoping they are buyers or stand pat at the deadline.

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, and David Savard are all trade candidates, but longtime Habs forward Brendan Gallagher is hoping the team doesn’t trade them.

“We’re aware of the standings,” Gallagher said. “It’s really not far. We have some games against these teams coming up. You just have to take care of your business. These next two, three games especially are important for that…

“I think we’re right there,” Gallagher added. “We believe that we are. It’s one of those things where we’re (three) points out. You have a good week and you find yourself right there again. Consistency is huge. That’s what you’re fighting for, and every point matters.”

Montreal is 29-26-5 and three points out of a playoff spot.