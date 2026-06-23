Montreal Canadiens Expected to Pursue Star Center Again

The Montreal Canadiens have quickly built one of the most impressive core groups in the entire National Hockey League, and after an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, this team appear ready to take the final leap forward.

Youth is fantastic, and it’s helped this team build to where they are, but as shown with the last few Stanley Cup Champions, you need that experience and that edge as well, and that’s something Kent Hughes has tried to give this team. Over the past 18 months, we’ve heard constant rumors about the Canadiens looking to upgrade at the 2C spot, and with the team having an elite prospect group and some draft capital, expect that to be explored again this off-season.

Canadiens Again Linked to St. Louis Blues Star Jordan Kyrou

It’s something that the team tried to do at the 2026 trade deadline, but with no deal making too much sense for the team, they weren’t able to get the elite upgrade that perhaps would have helped them reach the Stanley Cup Finals as they decided to wait until the off-season to make a better move.

One player the team did show interest in was St. Louis Blues veteran Jordan Kyrou, and according to Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos, this is something the team could again explore this off-season.

“Look for the Montreal Canadiens, who have shown interest in the past, to revisit Kyrou again.”

Kyrou isn’t the only veteran the Canadiens have possibly been interested in however, as they were also linked to the likes of Robert Thomas and Nazem Kadri among others, with Nico Hischier also becoming a potential option this summer amid trade speculation in New Jersey.

Jordan Kyrou Makes Sense as a key Upgrade for Montreal

While there’s certainly options out there for Montreal, especially with the likes of Hischier and Dylan Larkin wanting out this off-season, Kyrou is a name that could make perfect sense for the team, and given the Blues willingness to offload him, they likely aren’t asking as much as Detroit or New Jersey for their captains.

However, Kyrou is owed a lot of money moving forward, as he is owed $8.125 million for the next five seasons, but if the Blues have any interest in retaining, the Canadiens have some young prospects that could make the deal worth it for St. Louis. While Kyrou had a down season in 2025/26 for a Blues team that struggled to create offense, he has been consistent over the prior four campaigns, averaging 71 points in that time, and given how talented Montreal’s wingers are, they would be the perfect compliment to the 28-year-old.

Ultimately, it would be an absolute shock if the Canadiens did not move to acquire a legitimate 2C with significant NHL experience this off-season as they make their push towards the Stanley Cup Finals, and while it may not be Kyrou that helps them get the job done, he’s a player that makes sense and fits what Montreal are looking for moving forward.