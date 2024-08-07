Trade Pitch Sees Canadiens Acquiring Star $17 Million Forward From Ducks

Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras has had his name has been involved in trade rumors, and the Montreal Canadiens have been one team mentioned as a possible destination.

Zegras is entering the second year of his three-year $17.25 million deal. Although he is a former first-round pick and just 23, he has been the subject of trade rumors. The website PuckPedia has a new tool called PuckGM that lets users create their own trades, and one user proposed a deal that would see the Canadiens acquire Zegras.

Canadiens get:

Trevor Zegras

2026 second-round pick

Ducks get:

In the proposed deal, the Canadiens acquired Zegras and a second-round pick. Zegras would get to reunite with Cole Caufield, who is also his close friend. Zegras would be projected to be Montreal’s second-line center and would make the Canadiens that much deeper.

Last season, Zegras skated in 31 games recording 6 goals and 9 assists for 15 points.

Anaheim, meanwhile, would get two prospects in the proposed deal. The first is Michael Hage who was selected 21st overall in the 2024 NHL draft. The centreman played in the USHL last season and recorded 33 goals and 42 assists for 75 points in 34 games.

Logan Mailloux, meanwhile, was a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. The defenseman appeared in one NHL game last season for the Canadiens recording one assist.

Zegras Says Trade Rumors Have Been Difficult

Zegras’ name came up in trade rumors last season and throughout the offseason.

In April, while speaking to The Athletic, Zegras opened up his name being involved in trade rumors which he says has been difficult.

“You see it,” Zegras said. “It’s hard not to see. Definitely sucks. I think you can always control what you can control. When there are certain teams that there are rumors to, obviously it goes in a different direction so to speak.”

Although Zegras’ name is often involved in trade speculation, the star forward said he hasn’t spoken to his GM Pat Verbeek about the rumors.

“I mean, obviously, Pat is great at his job,” Zegras said. “You see the guys that he’s brought in here and the guys that he’s drafted. I got a lot of faith in Pat. I know he’ll do what’s best for this team. Whether or not we talk, I know he’s always got the best interest of the Ducks and what’s best for this team. Kind of just let him do his thing and try to play the best hockey you can.”

Zegras has skated in 211 NHL games recording 55 goals and 99 assists for 154 points.

Canadiens Among Several Teams With Interest in Zegras

Montreal is one of several NHL teams who have reported interest in trading for Zegras, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

“Ducks GM Pat Verbeek has set a very high price for Zegras, and several teams have continued to communicate their interest in the 23-year-old. At least eight teams have expressed serious interest in Zegras, including the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators, Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres, and I believe other clubs have also been in the mix,” Pagnotta wrote.

With Zegras still having two years left on his deal, there is no rush for Anaheim to trade the forward.