Montreal Canadiens vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 1 ECF Betting Preview, Odds, Predictions

A new series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is about to begin, and it’s the Eastern Conference finals between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens, with a chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

How did they get here? The Canadiens have won back-to-back seven-game series against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres to advance to the ECF. Alex Newhook sealed a thrilling game 7 against the Sabres in overtime. Montreal has played the maximum games in these playoffs (14), whereas it’s been a much different story for the Hurricanes.

The Carolina Hurricanes haven’t played in 12 days after sweeping the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers through their first two NHL playoff series. Now, it’s the Canes toughest test yet, as the Habs are poised, battle-tested, and have a nasty attack. Carolina comes into this matchup with stars like Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Logan Stankoven. The Hurricanes will send Freddie Anderson between the pipes as the netminder for game one.

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Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 1 Betting Markets

Game one of the Eastern Conference Final between the Canadiens and Hurricanes will be played in the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and subject to change:

Moneyline: Carolina Hurricanes: -205 ($205 bet wins $100), Montreal Canadiens: +170 ($100 bet wins $170)

Puck line (Spread) Hurricanes -1.5 (+130), Canadiens +1.5 (-155)

Total Goals: O5.5 (-122), U 5.5 (+102)

The Canadiens have been frequent underdogs this season. Montreal rolls out a cast that includes rookie goaltender Jakub Dobes and a strong cast of forwards that includes Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Nick Suzuki. They also have one of the best young defenseman in Lane Hutson.

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ECF Game 1 Prediction…

The Hurricanes haven’t played in 12 days, so surely they will have some rust, right? As for the Canadiens, they are keeping the legs going after an overtime period in Game Seven.

It’s impossible to tell which scenario benefits each respective team, but the betting line reflects that the Hurricanes should win this game. -200 is a steep price for the NHL playoffs, and as we saw yesterday between the Golden Knights and Avalanche, the underdogs have been barking.

A good play here is the Canadiens on the puck line @ -155. It feels like the best relative price in the regular betting markets. One play on the side of player props is Nick Suzuki to record at least one point. It might not be the best price (he has one in pretty much every playoff game), but it’s a safe bet, and that could be parlayed with the Canadiens puck line to put together a strong + money parlay.