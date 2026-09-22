Conn Smythe Winner Jonathan Marchessault Poised for Bounce Back Season

After one of his worst seasons in the NHL, Nashville Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault is ready to bounce back in 2026-27.

The 2023 Conn Smythe winner was a shell of himself last year as the Predators failed to make the postseason for the second year in a row.

Nashville made several moves this summer. One of the changes that the organization made was hiring Chris MacFarland as its President of Hockey Operations and General Manager.

That hire energized Marchessault while making improvements this summer.

“From what I heard from my agent, he said that you wouldn’t believe who the new GM is; he’s legit. He’s been one of the best GMs for multiple years now. We’re really lucky to have him,” Marchessault said.

Nashville saw the winger put up just 31 points in 62 games last season, his worst since 2015-16 when he had 18 points in 45 games.

Now that Marchessault is rejuvenated, Nashville feels like they have the pieces to be a potential playoff team.

Marchessault’s mindset for 2026-27

After getting home for the summer, Marchessault was dedicated to getting into the best shape possible. He held himself accountable for his performance last year and didn’t let go of that disappointment easily.

“I improved my workouts and dedication to my professionalism. I think it will translate to how I feel on the ice this year so far. I tell myself it can’t be worse than last year. It’s only up from that I can go now,” he said.

While the forward said Nashville had ‘decent’ success last season, he understands that not being at his best may have been a contributing factor to missing the playoffs.

“The four-point difference in making the playoffs is sometimes the one guy who makes better plays or contributes to a win or two. Some of that is on me, and I take accountability for that,” Marchessault said.

Now that Marchessault is in camp with Nashville, he’s often been skating with new addition Mavrik Bourque. The veteran told local media in Nashville that the center position was lacking and that a new fresh face was needed.

Well, odds are the two French-Canadian forwards are going to play together this season.

“We worked in the summer together on the ice, and as soon as he joined our team, we started texting, and I invited him to one of the fun nights I have at the lake house,” Marchessault said.

Marchessault a Fan of MacFarland’s Vision

The veteran and MacFarland have a brief overlap from their stints with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

While Marchessault didn’t work alongside him for long in Columbus, he’s seen how good his managerial style is. After all, it brought a Stanley Cup to the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

“We’re there to buy in and not question what he’s doing because he always has a plan and something coming up. I think it’s comforting to be around this and promising as well,” Marchessault said.

MacFarland added other players like Ross Colton, Jack Drury, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alex Kerfoot and Nils Hoglander this summer. All of whom are said to fit the style of how the GM wants his teams to play.

Luke Evangelista was traded away earlier this month to the New Jersey Devils. Nashville added a conditional first-round pick and a second-round pick for the rising winger, but those are liquid assets that can be used soon if needed.

Marchessault thinks MacFarland is a ‘hockey head,’ and he certainly has one based on his track record. In the end, that’s why the 14-year veteran is confident going into this season.