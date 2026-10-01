Jack Drury Added to Nashville Predators Leadership Group

Entering his first season with the Nashville Predators, forward Jack Drury has been named an assistant captain.

Drury has never held a title like this before during his six-year career. General Manager Chris MacFarland has seen the veteran develop into who he is now and has brought him in for this role.

“Brunette told me I was going to wear an ‘A’ this year, so it’s a big honor and responsibility. Pretty easy with the rest of the leaders to fit in there,” Drury said Thursday morning.

MacFarland traded for Drury back in June and then awarded him a 5-year, $22.50 million contract. He’ll be a focal point on the Predators’ leadership team as the organization aims to raise the bar with their on-ice play over the next few seasons.

“Keep doing the things I do. Work hard off the ice and on the ice, and be a good person. I think Josi, Forsberg, Stamkos, and O’Reilly take the lead,” Drury said. “Follow their example and keep bringing everyone else along.”

Andrew Brunette’s thoughts on naming Drury an assistant captain

While the Predators have a strong leadership corps that has former captains present, Drury adds a new element to the group coming over from the Colorado Avalanche.

Brunette detailed why it made sense to put an ‘A’ on Drury’s sweater as he begins his tenure in Nashville.

“Brings a lot of energy. Another voice in the leadership group that we need to hear and might make him a little more comfortable to speak up,” Brunette said.

“He does the right things on and off the ice and is a highly competitive kid. It was kind of a no-brainer to bring him into the group right now.”

For now, Brunette has Drury penciled in to be a center between Reid Schaefer and Adam Edstrom. Those two players are power forwards, while Drury can pose more of an offensive threat for the Predators.

He’ll be able to use his voice a little more on the ice and keep his linemates accountable with the tempo Nashville wants to have this season.

Drury: a piece of Nashville’s future

The familiarity of Drury being with the Avalanche over the last two years bodes well for the 26-year-old.

MacFarland saw firsthand how Drury developed and grew into the player he is now. Nashville’s GM has now traded for him twice and wants to base his bottom-six part of the lineup around him.

The new contract plus assistant captain title indicates that the Predators see Drury as a key part of Nashville’s identity for years to come.

Should key veterans like O’Reilly, Stamkos, and Josi not be around over the next few seasons, then Drury will slot in as a crucial part of the leadership team.

MacFarland could tear this team down to the studs, but if he has someone like Drury around to keep his vision in place, then the Predators ought to be a well-oiled machine.

Game one of 84 is tonight in Nashville, and Drury can help the Predators get this season started off with a win against the Minnesota Wild.

Follow Nick Kieser on Twitter/X: @KieserNick