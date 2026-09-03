Luke Evangelista shocked about trade to New Jersey

Former Nashville Predators forward Luke Evangelista was traded to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night for two draft picks.

“I was pretty surprised. I was all packed up and was headed to Nashville yesterday morning, and then my agent gave me a heads-up that something might be going down,” Evangelista told reporters.

“It was a shock. I thought I was going back to Nashville. I didn’t quite see it coming.”

After putting up a career-high 56 points in 81 games last season, Predators President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland opted to cash out on Evangelista.

“This trade brings us two more high draft picks, giving us seven in the first two rounds over the next two seasons; provides us with flexibility from a roster and salary cap standpoint to make additional improvements to our team; and creates a space for the promising young wingers within our organization to compete for and earn an NHL job,” MacFarland said.

Evangelista was introduced Thursday morning after the dust settled on the trade, and he spoke with New Jersey’s staff.

“I’m super excited about it. My style of game really blends in well to the rest of the roster. I’m super excited to play in Jersey,” Evangelista said.

What New Jersey gets in Evangelista

The Oakville, Ontario native was primarily a top-six forward for the Predators last season. Most of the time, he skated with forwards Filip Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly, and Steven Stamkos.

“Sunny [Mehta] and I had a really good chat that night after I got traded. He talked about his philosophy. He alluded to looking for some under-the-radar pick-ups and that I fit that mold,” Evangelista said.

New Jersey gets a forward who was analytically a sound player for Nashville. After taking some time to develop in the Predators’ system, he found a rythym playmaking at the NHL level.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Evangelista led all Predators forwards at 5-on-5 play with a Corsi for percentage of 57.33.

He’ll aim to keep that level of production going with players like Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Connor Brown in New Jersey.

“The roster is so impressive, and the depth is what’s noticeable for me. A lot of speed, a lot of talent; there are some high-end players. I take pride in making my linemates better and try to put them in good spots and positions,” Evangelista said.

Before getting down to New Jersey, Evangelista said he wants to be more of duel threat moving forward in the NHL. He took a look around the league and noticed that was what he needed to work on this summer.

“I feel like becoming that dual threat. Being able to have that playmaking option as well as being a threat to put the puck in the net. That’s just going to elevate my game, so I spent a lot of time on that this summer,” Evangelista said.

Predators gearing up for a competitive training camp

Now that a roster spot has opened in Nashville, there will be a handful of players who want to claim a top-six role.

Matthew Wood had a strong rookie season, posting 30 points in 71 games for the Predators. He’s showcased that playing on the wing or as a center is an option for him. As the season gets going, head coach Andrew Brunette will need to find a home for the 21-year-old. Perhaps Brunette will continue to rotate him based on matchups.

Vitalo Pinchuk is another name to keep an eye on. Former GM Barry Trotz brought him in on a 1-year deal to show if he could be a full-time NHLer.

The Belarusian forward spent the last four seasons in the KHL. Just last season, he scored 66 points in 65 games for Dinamo Minsk. Now, he’ll make his case for being on Nashville’s opening-night roster.