Mavrik Bourque Makes Long-Term Decision on his Future in Nashville

The Nashville Predators have been a major letdown over the past few seasons, but from the moment this summer started, they made it clear that they will be gunning for a Stanley Cup Playoffs spot in 2026/27 in what is a very tough division.

That all began by stealing General Manager Chris MacFarland from the Central Division Colorado Avalanche, with the Stanley Cup winning GM set to take over from Barry Trotz, who departed the role this past season while serving as an advisor moving forward. The organization has quickly gone to work adding some young pieces to fill out this lineup, and now, perhaps their biggest off-season acquisition has made a long-term commitment to the team.

Mavrik Bourque Signs Long-Term Deal With the Predators

After taking MacFarland from the Avalanche, the team made several trades with the team, but they’re not the only division rivals they made trades with, as the Predators also landed Mavrik Bourque in a deal with the Dallas Stars that included draft capital and Ilya Lyubushkin as well. The key piece of the deal was the young center however, and after many teams were chasing the talented 24-year-old, it was Nashville that prioritized him as a potential long-term fit with the team.

As a restricted free agent, Nashville still had to lock him up long-term, and after giving up two solid draft picks to acquire him, the team have now officially signed him to a six-year deal, carrying an annual value of $5.5 million, first announced by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The move is a brilliant one for the Predators, as they now get a talented young player at a premium position for six more years, and if he develops the way many around the league expect, he could be a key piece of a successful team for years to come.

Can Mavrik Bourque Develop Into a Star in Nashville?

In his final AHL season with the Texas Stars before moving up to the NHL, Bourque tallied 26 goals and 77 points in 71 games played, and for a Dallas team that needed help up the middle, he appeared ready to take on a role as a middle-six center for the foreseeable future. However, he never quite developed as quickly as the team hoped, but in 2025/26 he took a leap forward, posting NHL career highs with 20 goals and 41 points across 82 games played for Dallas.

At 5-foot-11, 187 pounds, there’s still question marks over how viable he can be as a 2 or 3C in the NHL long-term, but according to Daily Faceoff, he may be slotting in on the Predators second line in his first year with the team. Whether he ends up as a center or a winger with Nashville, only time will tell, but given the immense offensive upside and the age at just 24, this was a deal that made perfect sense for the Predators, with the contract keeping him around long-term at a very affordable rate.