Nashville Predators Hire Hockey Legend Rob Blake

The Nashville Predators have hired hockey legend Rob Blake as the team’s new Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations.

Just days after the Predators hired former Colorado Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland as their new President of Hockey Operations/General Manager, they have brought in Blake, the former Los Angeles Kings general manager, as the Preds’ new VP of hockey ops.

Nashville Predators Release Statement on Hiring of Rob Blake

After making the news official on Friday, the Predators released a statement on Blake’s hire being official.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Rob Blake to the Nashville Predators as our executive vice president of hockey operations. Rob is a two-time Stanley Cup winner, member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and a legend of our game. Additionally, he brings a wealth of knowledge in management and I will rely on him to assist me in many areas across the department as we look to build a winning team in Smashville. I couldn’t think of a better person to join me and the organization on this journey,” MacFarland said in a statement.

Blake also shared his reaction after landing his new job in Nashville.

“My family and I are very excited to join the Predators franchise and would like to thank Chris MacFarland for his trust in me. This is an organization with a great history and a very bright future, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. I am grateful to work with Chris, who is one of the best general managers in today’s game, and build something special here in Nashville,” Blake said.

Blake brings a ton of experience both as a player and as an NHL executive to the Predators, so this is a perfect fit on paper as the team moves on to the next stage of its franchise’s life after former executive Barry Trotz recently stepped down and gave MacFarland the reins of the team. With Blake by his side, MacFarland and the Preds are in good hands.

Rob Blake is a Hockey Legend

The 56-year-old Blake is one of the greatest defensemen in NHL history, and he was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014 when his playing days were over.

He played many years in the NHL for the Kings, the Avalanche, and the San Jose Sharks, winning a Stanley Cup as a player in 2001 as a member of the Avalanche, while adding another cup to his resume in 2014 as a member of the Kings’ front office.

Blake won the NHL’s James Norris Memorial Trophy in 1998 as the league’s top defenseman. He also played in eight All-Star Games, and he was named to four first or second All-Star teams.

In 1,270 career regular-season games played, Blake scored 240 goals and added 777 points, while scoring 26 goals and 73 points in 146 career postseason games.

After retiring, Blake joined the Kings’ front office. There, he was responsible for trading for Kevin Fiala, drafting Quinton Byfield and Brandt Clarke, and inking Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe to contract extensions.