Predators reportedly invite Tyson Jost to training camp on PTO

As players are settling into their new digs across the NHL, there hasn’t been a large wave of professional tryouts signed.

Well, the Nashville Predators are reportedly bringing back forward Tyson Jost. They want to see if he can make the team out of camp.

Puck Pedia posted the report to X on Tuesday evening. The first-round pick from 2016 is coming back to the Predators on a PTO.

Jost was a depth player in Nashville last season before hitting the open market this summer. He posted 16 points in 69 games for the Predators.

Jost had his third career three-point night when Nashville played against the San Jose Sharks on April 4. From March 6 to then, he had 5 goals and 2 assists, which helped Nashville stay in the running for the playoffs.

No other PTOs have been announced for the Predators at this time. Nashville’s full training camp roster will be announced Thursday.

Chris MacFarland is familiar with Jost

As new President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chris MacFarland gets his first season going in Nashville, he brings in another face he knows.

Jost and MacFarland go back to when the forward was drafted 10th overall by the Avalanche in 2016.

MacFarland saw firsthand how Jost developed and what he could be for any team he was part of in the front office. Jost only put up 103 points in 321 regular-season games for the Avalanche after having high expectations coming out of the draft.

MacFarland and the Avalanche ended up trading Jost to the Minnesota Wild on March 15, 2022. The returning player to Colorado was veteran Nico Sturm.

From then on, Jost started bouncing around the NHL for the next few seasons. The Wild placed Jost on waivers that November. Then the Buffalo Sabres claimed him for the rest of the 22-23 season.

Jost stayed in Buffalo through the 2023-24 campaign too on a 1-year contract. Then he was on the move to the Carolina Hurricanes.

As the St. Albert, Alberta native continues his career, MacFarland seemingly wants to see what he can get out of him before embarking on a new endeavor.

Jost is a solid depth addition for Nashville’s future

While MacFarland continues to shuffle the Predators roster, he could have Jost play in the AHL. This would happen should Jost not make Nashville’s opening night roster.

Jost would need to earn a contract first and accept that playing for the Milwaukee Admirals is where he’ll get the most playing time.

Barring any injuries at training camp, Jost is already familiar with head coach Andrew Brunette’s system. He can jump in at any time and be plugged into virtually any spot he’s told to play.

Even as a winger for the Admirals this season, he could establish chemistry with a rising prospect like center Brady Martin. Other younger players would have lessons to learn from the veteran.

Jost is playing with house money at this point in his career. He’s been in the AHL before for a total of 52 games and put up 30 points across all appearances.

Should Jost also make any preseason appearances for the Predators and be productive, then maybe another NHL team would be open to signing him.

Nashville did that exact thing last year after seeing Jost do well in the preseason against them for the Carolina Hurricanes.