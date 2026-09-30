Ryan O’Reilly’s Future With Nashville Predators Uncertain

While there has been a lot of change with the Nashville Predators this summer, there could be more this season.

Veteran forward Ryan O’Reilly is entering the final year of a $18 million deal and may not be part of the leadership corps sometime this season.

He has been an assistant captain for the franchise since his arrival in 2023. Former General Manager Barry Trotz operated as if O’Reilly had a no-trade clause when he really didn’t.

Now that new GM Chris MacFarland is holding the reins, it’s his cross to bear when it comes to making trades.

Before opening night, O’Reilly addressed how there isn’t a rush to get a new contract done. He wants to see it through depending on the Predators’ success.

“The focus is being here and winning hockey games. It’s an amazing city, this team, the players in the room are great, but at the end of the day it’s a business, and you’ve got to win,” O’Reilly said.

“My full focus has to be on that, and if that happens, then hopefully things will take care of themselves. You don’t win; changes happen. I want to stick around here, I want to have success here, and I want this group to have success. There are so many great things about here, but again it’s a business, and we’ve got to perform here.”

Interest in O’Reilly across the NHL

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman opened the NHL season with a full list of 32 thoughts to give fans a pulse on the league. His story highlighted what he’s heard from his sources and some teams to keep an eye on.

One of those topics revolves around O’Reilly and his future with the Predators.

“I asked if there was anything that I’m missing or wasn’t discussing enough. They both answered, “Ryan O’Reilly.” Over the past two years, team after team tried to pry him out of Nashville and were rebuffed,” Friedman wrote.

“He didn’t have written trade protection, but there was a verbal promise that the Predators honoured. Now, he’s entering the final year of his contract. If Nashville indicates it won’t extend, what will he choose to do?

At the end of the day, the 2019 Stanley Cup Champion wants to win again. Should the Predators not be in that position, then he may want MacFarland to work with him to find a new team.

There is a possibility that it could work out in Nashville.

Quick start means O’Reilly could stay in Nashville

Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette is a combined 11-16-3 over Nashville’s first 10 games of the season since being hired. Those starts have led to just one postseason appearance against the Vancouver Canucks in 2024.

Now, if Brunette can help get the Predators off the ground running starting this week, then Nashville is off to the races. It means they’ll also need to rely on good team chemistry to pile up wins.

MacFarland may not have time for a slow start either and fire Brunette. The resume of Nashville’s coach has seen sparks of life in three years, but it’s not enough to be competitive in the NHL.

Nashville also has skaters like Jonathan Marchessault, Steven Stamkos, Filip Forsberg, and Matthew Wood to lean on. Should they click on their respective lines, then the future will be ushered in with a handful of these veterans and young guns over time.

In the meantime, Predators fans will have to sit and watch to see how they do before moves are made.

Follow Nick Kieser on Twitter/X: @KieserNick