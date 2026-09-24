Vitali Pinchuk Contract Clause Puts Wrinkle in Nashville’s Roster Decisions

Among the new faces in Nashville, there’s one who may not stay in the NHL this season.

Russian forward Vitali Pinchuk reportedly has a clause within his contract. If he were assigned to the AHL, it would allow him to return to the KHL.

The Nashville Predators forward will play in his first preseason game tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes.

He has been day-to-day with an upper-body injury that he suffered on the opening day of training camp.

Pinchuk was skating across the middle of the ice during a drill, and forward Oasiz Wiesblatt delivered a crushing body check. As a result, the Russian centerman stumbled when trying to get off the ice.

Nashville saw Pinchuk back with the main group on Wednesday. This was before playing in their penultimate preseason contest in Carolina.

Of note, Pinchuk will need to sign a new contract in the KHL if he decides that path is better for him. Nashville can then assign him to Dinamo. This way, they do not burn the lone year on his NHL contract.

KHL clause potentially opens roster spot in Nashville

Should general manager Chris MacFarland not want Pinchuk on his opening night roster, then there are a handful of other skaters ready to take that slot.

Brady Martin, who made his NHL debut last October, has been vying for a spot and will have played in all three preseason games by the end of tonight.

He could be in the mix for a top-six role if Pinchuk were to return to Russia or end up in the KHL again. Martin will be dressing for his third preseason game tonight as he continues to audition.

The 19-year-old center could also be assigned to the AHL as well if Nashville doesn’t want him to spend one more season in the OHL.

Forward Cole O’Hara is another name that comes to mind as Nashville continues to evaluate their roster. He’s been a standout in camp, skating often with NHL forwards Jack Drury and Ross Colton.

O’Hara also made his debut with Nashville as last season came to a close. Should MacFarland see what he likes, then O’Hara may have a job.

Pinchuk’s role if he makes the NHL roster

When speaking to Belarushockey.com, Pinchuk mentioned what role was discussed for him in the NHL with Nashville. He was asked what the Predators offered him in terms of potential lineup placement.

“The second and third lines, that is, the attacking lines with good partners who will help in the attack,” Pinchuk said.

He then noted that the Predators have several talented skaters on the team already. Pinchuk was ready to complement them in any way that he could if he deserved a spot with the Predators.

“In any case, even if they don’t give it to me, I’ll still try to make it there, because it’s all just talk. In practice, you still have to prove yourself, no matter what. If there’s a chance, I’ll try to seize it,” Pinchuk said.

Now only time will tell if Pinchuk is a match for what the Predators are trying to do in Nashville this season.