Connor Hellebuyck Twist: Devils Using Trade to Land 2 More Huge Stars?

The New Jersey Devils appear to be landing goaltender Connor Hellebuyck in a trade. Several insiders are reporting that the deal is in progress, with Pierre LeBrun saying there are a few details left to iron out. Almost as interesting as what the trade itself means is what it could lead to: the Devils acquiring two additional huge names.

The Hellebuyck Trade

Elliotte Friedman, Emily Kaplan, and Pierre LeBrun are all reporting that a deal to bring Hellebuyck to New Jersey is close. This trade comes out of left field as Devils general manager Sunny Mehta noted in a recent interview, “Because there is randomness at the (goaltending) position, I’m reluctant to invest significant assets there instead of in areas where the results may be more predictable.” So it might seem odd that the Devils would go out and acquire one of the league’s elite goaltenders, Connor Hellebuyck.

That is, unless more is coming. We’ll get to that in a moment…

Darren Dreger first broke the news Friday morning that something had changed on the Hellebuyck front. Not long after, Elliotte Friedman added that the Hellebuyck saga was coming to an end. He then tweeted, “Sources: New Jersey and Winnipeg are working on a Connor Hellebuyck deal. We will see what develops.”

LeBrun noted: “Devils and Jets are close to a Connor Hellebuyck trade but still some important details to iron out. Both teams continue to work on it.”

Emily Kaplan of ESPN added, “The New Jersey Devils are closing in on a deal for Connor Hellebuyck, per sources. As of this weekend, Winnipeg felt it had terrible offers for the goalie but things seemed to have progressed last night. Believe Jets have been focused on scorers in return.”

Mike McIntyre, who covers the Winnipeg Jets, wrote that a third team might get involved. “Per a source, sounds like a Connor Hellebuyck trade is going to involve three teams. Still working to confirm details.”

To the Larkin and Hughes Twist

Speculation will surface about why Mehta, which doesn’t like spending big money on goalies—the position he called the hardest to predict—gave up big assets in a trade. He maintained that he didn’t hate goalies, but that he’d rather spend big assets on players he can get more detailed data on.

That could lead to a bigger swing: trying to acquire both Dylan Larkin and Quinn Hughes.

The Hughes one isn’t shocking. There has been a longstanding rumor that the defenseman for the Minnesota Wild is looking to join his brothers Luke and Jack. As a pending UFA, if Hughes wants to leave at the end of this season, he can simply sign with the Devils on July 1. With Hellebuyck (an Team USA Olympic teammate) in goal, Hughes might find the Devils more attractive.

That could lead to Larkin also looking at the Devils. It was learned he recently expanded his trade list to 10 teams and put the Devils on it. Some were shocked, but maybe he knew something others didn’t: that the Devils were making a push.

If word had gotten out that New Jersey was going to land Hellebuyck and then sign Hughes, there are two really strong reasons for Larkin to look at the Devils as a viable contender.

Adding all three pieces would be huge for New Jersey, who, under Mehta, want to make a push toward being a contender.