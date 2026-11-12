Devils’ Cody Glass Gets Honest on the Challenge Ahead vs. Capitals

The New Jersey Devils face the Washington Capitals this Thursday, November 12, at Prudential Center in Newark, with puck drop scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Time and 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Ahead of the game, several Devils players spoke to the media this morning about what’s ahead for the team.

Among those who addressed reporters was Cody Glass, who discussed, among other things, the call-up of Lenni Hameenaho and what it means to play alongside his old pal in the NHL.

As expected, Glass also spoke about the importance of this two-game series against Washington and how it could help the Devils establish themselves in the standings.

Below is the full transcript of Glass’ pregame interview ahead of the matchup against the Capitals.

Glass Says the Devils Are Ready for the Challenge vs. Capitals

Question: Cody, I have to ask you about having your old pal Lenni (Hameenaho) back up here. You guys are out there enjoying yourselves. What’s it like to have him back?

Answer: Yeah, it’s great. Obviously, Lenni coming up last year was awesome for him. You know, he’s a great person and a great player, so I’m looking forward to it. Obviously, he’s more on the quiet end, so I’m going to have to loosen him up a little bit.

Q: What is it like for you, having been in similar situations where you come in and already have that familiarity with someone? How important do you think that’s going to be for both you and particularly for Lenni?

A: Yeah, it’ll be great. Obviously, it takes time to get going again, but since we’ve played together in the past and had some success, I think it’ll be good. It’s just one of those things where you can learn from each other. And as I said, he’s a great person off the ice, so that helps when you’re playing with him.le

Q: And just how important is this two-game series, basically, this home-and-home? It can really help define where you guys end up in the standings. What does this mean for you?

A: Yeah, it’s really important, especially coming off the last game. I think it’s going to be a challenge, but I think we’re ready for it. You know, it’s going to be, like I said, kind of like that playoff stretch that we’re going through. So it’s going to be a good one.