Devils GM Sunny Mehta Explains Connor Hellebuyck Trade

New Jersey Devils general manager Sunny Mehta explained why he traded for goalie Connor Hellebuyck in a true blockbuster trade.

Mehta, who is in his first year as the Devils’ GM, traded a package of players, prospects, and picks to the Winnipeg Jets for Hellebuyck, who had demanded a trade out of Winnipeg this summer.

There were other teams such as the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes who were seen as the favorites to acquire Hellebuyck via trade, but in the end, it was Mehta and the Devils who came through with the big swing.

So, why did Mehta make the deal?

Devils GM Explains Connor Hellebuyck Trade

Speaking to reporters at the press conference introducing Hellebuyck as the team’s new starting goalie, Mehta explained why he made the trade with Winnipeg to bring the three-time Vezina Trophy winner as the league’s top goaltender and former Hart Memorial Trophy winner, the NHL MVP award, to New Jersey.

“It obviously makes us a better team, in my view. That’s kind of what I think. I think it improves our team, of course, significantly, that’s why we made the trade, but in my view, I was thrilled about the team we had coming out of training camp and I’m still thrilled about the team,” Mehta said.

Will Connor Hellebuyck Help the Devils This Season?

While it’s hard to disagree with Mehta that Hellebuyck is a big upgrade in the team’s net, the fact of the matter remains that he did not go to training camp this year with the Jets as he was holding out, and he is not ready to get into NHL game action just yet.

Therefore, it’s fair to wonder how much he will actually help the Devils out this season, as Mehta said during the press conference that Hellebuyck will need some time to get back into game shape before he can actually play for New Jersey.

Still, it was. trade worth making for the Devils, who needed to make a sizeable upgrade in goal if the team was going to make a real postseason run this season.