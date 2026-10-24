Devils Trade Pitch Lands Dylan Larkin Next After Connor Hellebuyck Blockbuster

The New Jersey Devils sent shockwaves through the NHL world early Friday when they announced a blockbuster trade that brought Winnipeg Jets three-time All-Star goalie Connor Hellebuyck to the Prudential Center, sending a huge haul of four players and two draft picks.

But are the Devils done yet? A new trade pitch published later on Friday, if the Devils followed its outlines, could turn New Jersey into something like a super-team. Could it happen?

Here are the details. Dylan Larkin still wears a Red Wings sweater, yet this trade pitch published on the roster-building site PuckGM would land Detroit’s disgruntled center, also a three-time All-Star and a Team USA Olympic gold medalist, to New Jersey.

With the season underway and Larkin still on the roster, the swap raises a pointed question, namely, can a package built around Dougie Hamilton and Luke Evangelista fix anything?

The PuckGM proposal sends Larkin and his $8.7 million average annual value, and a 2029 sixth-round pick to New Jersey. Detroit receives Hamilton — $9 million, with $3 million retained by the Devils — along with the $3 million Evangelista and a 2027 second-round pick.

Larkin, 30, grew up in Waterford, Michigan, and went 15th overall to Detroit in 2014 after a season at the University of Michigan. He owns 277 goals and 648 points in 816 games, with multiple 30-goal seasons, and an eight-year, $69.6 million contract that runs through 2030-31, according to PuckPedia data.

He asked for a trade after last season, and Detroit began this one without a captain.

“I asked for a trade from the Detroit Red Wings as the captain, and actions have consequences,” Larkin said, according to DetroitRedWings.com.

Now, 10 games into the season, Larkin remains with the club. The Red Wings pushed their point streak to six games with a 5-2 win in Vancouver on Thursday, and Larkin’s list of acceptable destinations has reportedly swelled to 10 clubs, New Jersey included, according to ESPN.

Red Wings Land Dougie Hamilton, Luke Evangelista

Hamilton, 33, is a 6-foot-6 right-shot defenseman from Toronto, selected ninth overall by the Boston Bruins in 2011. He has 164 goals and 545 points in 922 games with Boston, the Calgary Flames, the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey. His seven-year, $63 million contract pays $9 million annually through 2027-28 and includes no-movement and modified no-trade protection, so Hamilton holds a say in any deal, according to PuckPedia contract data.

Evangelista, 24, hails from the Toronto area, and Nashville drafted him 42nd overall in 2020. He has 148 points in 260 games, including 56 in 81 last season, and carries a $3 million cap hit until a five-year, $36.25 million extension begins in 2027-28, according to PuckPedia.

The cap effect is minimal. New Jersey keeps $3 million of Hamilton on its books, which trims Detroit’s charge for him to about $6 million. The Devils’ payroll drops $300,000 and the Red Wings’ rises by the same amount, leaving $7.2 million in space for New Jersey and $16.9 million for Detroit, according to PuckGM.

Dylan Larkin Trade Fit for Devils After Hellebuyck

Would New Jersey really chase Larkin so soon? The Devils acquired Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets on Friday for Dawson Mercer, Nick Bjugstad, Alexander Command, Nico Daws and two picks, according to NewJerseyDevils.com.

Hellebuyck’s $8.5 million cap hit runs through 2030-31, nearly matching Larkin’s. Larkin would join centers Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. The Hellebuyck deal signals a win-now posture, and Larkin lists New Jersey as acceptable.

As a fix for the Larkin situation, the deal resolves the request without a holdout. It does not replace him. Detroit has asked teams about young centers in Larkin talks, according to The Hockey News, and neither Hamilton nor Evangelista is a center.

“A rebuild, to me, is out of the question,” interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said, according to NHL.com. The return matches that stance, with a veteran defenseman and a 24-year-old winger rather than a prospect haul.

New Jersey gets the more impactful player. Detroit gets picks, youth and depth but still has no top-line center.

Who says no?