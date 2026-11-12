Lenni Hameenaho Makes Honest Admission Before Devils vs. Capitals

The New Jersey Devils face the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center in Newark this Thursday, November 12, with puck drop scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Time and 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Ahead of the game, several Devils players spoke to the media. Among them was Lenni Hameenaho, recently recalled from the AHL’s Utica Comets.

He has played 11 games for Utica this season, recording six goals and three assists for nine points.

Below is the full transcript of Hameenaho’s pregame interview ahead of the matchup against the Capitals.

Lenni Hameenaho Admits His Devils Role Will Mean Less Ice Time

Question: Leeni, it must feel good to get that phone call and be back up here.

Answer: Yeah, it was great, obviously, hearing that, getting back here and getting straight into the lineup to play. So that’s nice, obviously.

Q: What has it been like for you down there with Utica? You’re off to a really hot start there. I’m sure the experience from last year was really helpful for you.

A: Yeah, it’s been good. I feel like we have a pretty strong team this year, and it’s been a lot of fun playing down there. And, yeah, I feel like last year was a really good experience, and it’s good to be back here.

Q: How different is it to come up this time, knowing a lot of the guys you’re going right on a line with Cody (Glass), who you played a lot with last year and had a lot of success with? How different has that been?

A: Yeah, it’s obviously a big help to know some of the guys. Obviously, there are a couple of new guys, new faces, but a lot of the same guys as last year, so it’s a big help. And getting to play with Cody again is really nice.

Q: What do you like about playing with Cody and the way you guys were able to connect out there?

A: Yeah, I feel like he’s just a smart player and easy to play with. I think he’s pretty good at everything, helping out in the D-zone, and he can score goals. So, yeah, it’s really nice to play with him.

Q: How do you adjust to the different roles you’ll be playing here? In Utica, you’re playing in the top six and on the top power-play unit. Here, you come in and play a different role. How do you adapt your game?

A: Yeah, I feel like I just need to play my own game, obviously. It might be a little bit less ice time, but when I’m on the ice, I try to be the best I can and bring my strengths to the game.