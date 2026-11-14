Devils Fans Blasted After 5-2 Win Over Capitals: ‘Completely Insane’

The New Jersey Devils bounced back with a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, November 12, after suffering a surprising 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, November 10.

New Jersey had been riding a five-game winning streak before falling to Winnipeg, and despite the team’s strong form, some Devils fans reacted negatively to the earlier-week loss.

During NJ.com’s postgame coverage following the win over Washington, Anthony Corona delivered a strong message to Devils fans, making it clear that, in his opinion, the reaction to the loss against Winnipeg was a completely insane overreaction – something he believes Thursday’s victory proved.

Anthony Corona Calls Devils Fans’ Reaction to Jets Loss ‘Insane’

Corona said, “I know a lot of you, before I even get into the polls, were reacting the way fans tend to react, but the sky was falling.”

“The team had won nine of 10 games, then dropped one in Winnipeg, and people started losing their minds as if this team were on a seven-game losing streak.”

“It was a completely insane overreaction by many.”

“Obviously, this team isn’t going to have its best performance every single night, and no team is going to win every game. But the New Jersey Devils responded in a big way.”

“The game was tied after two periods, and they came through with a must-win performance in the third.”

“And this team just feels different, folks. It feels different. It looks different.”

What’s Next for the New Jersey Devils?

The Devils will wrap up their two-game series against the Washington Capitals this Saturday, November 14, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., with puck drop scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Time and 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

New Jersey will then return home to Prudential Center in Newark to face the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, November 18, at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time and 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.