New Jersey Devils Gauging Trade Interest in Veteran Goaltender

In the summer of 2024, the New Jersey Devils believed they were ready to push for a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a promising 2022/23 campaign and a let-down a year later. As a result, they got aggressive on the trade market, and for the second straight year, they made a trade with the Calgary Flames.

After acquiring Tyler Toffoli the year before, the team went all in on a veteran goaltender, giving up a first-round pick (turned into C Cole Reschny) and defenseman Kevin Bahl to acquire Jacob Markstrom, coming off up-and-down performances in the prior two seasons. In 49 games across his first season with the devils, Markstrom posted an impressive 2.50 GAA, and although the team lost in five games in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he posted a save percentage above .905 in four of those five games.

Jacob Markstrom Fails to Live up to Expectations

While that hot start brought optimism for Markstrom in New Jersey, he’s cooled off significantly since then, and combined across two seasons with the Devils, he has posted an .892 save percentage in 93 games played. Unfortunately, the team haven’t taken off either due to inconsistencies and constant injuries, and they’ve now won just one post-season game since the beginning of 2023/24.

Outside of Markstrom, the team have Nico Daws and Jake Allen, and while neither are considered top goaltenders in the NHL, this has led to New Jersey having somewhat of a surplus in net as they look to get back into post-season contention.

New Jersey Devils Reportedly Gauging Interest in Their Star Veteran

While the team aren’t completely giving up on the 36-year-old veteran after signing a two-year, $12 million extension ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, it appears as though they may be ready and willing to move on from him heading into the 2026/27 season.

According to NHL Insider Kevin Weekes, there’s no deal imminent for the Devils on Markstrom, but they have now officially begun gauging trade interest in Markstrom after an .883 save percentage this past season, his lowest since 2014/15 with the Vancouver Canucks.

After that frustrating, injury riddled season where he played just 44 games, it’s unclear what Markstrom’s trade value would be for the Devils, and after they gave up a first-round pick and a good young player in Bahl to get him, the asking price is likely to be very high from the Devils. One thing that may benefit New Jersey however is the amount of playoff teams looking for goaltending help, with the likes of the Edmonton Oilers making perfect sense as a fit for a veteran such as Markstrom.

Ultimately, new General Manager Sunny Mehta needs to make his mark on this team, and while the core is already in place, there are some moves to be made, and if they get the right offer on Markstrom given his $6 million AAV salary over the next two years, they may be looking to pull the trigger on a deal this summer.