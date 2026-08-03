New York Islanders Reportedly Talked to Patrik Laine’s Camp

The strange, Odyssey-like journey of former No. 2 overall pick Patrik Laine isn’t expected to make a stop on Long Island. That’s because, according to reporter Stephen Rosner, the Islanders already have a logjam at forward. The Islanders’ interest in Patrik Laine isn’t zero, but it appears minor based on current reporting.

Rosner reported that the Islanders did speak with Laine’s camp at the start of free agency. However, the Islanders appear unwilling to offer anything more than a Professional Tryout to Laine. A Professional Tryout contract is for veterans seeking to make an NHL organization during training camp. Players like Tyson Barrie (Calgary) and Connor Sheary (New York Rangers) earned full contracts as a result of strong camps in the last few Septembers.

Patrik Laine’s Derailed Career

The organization’s brass doesn’t appear significantly interested in getting the Islanders and Patrik Laine into business. Laine could still be a talented goal scorer, but he’s generally regarded as an incomplete player. That was true before Laine appeared in only five games for Montreal last season.

Laine hasn’t scored a regular-season NHL goal since April 6, 2025. It’s a bizarre situation for a player who, despite his flaws, still scored 20 goals in 52 games in 2024-25 for Montreal. The Finnish winger started to get healthy when the calendar turned to 2026, but missed much of the first half of the season after undergoing core muscle surgery in late October.

Laine told Sportsnet after the season that he still believes he’s an NHL player.

“I’ll be playing in this league for a long time. That’s not a question. That’s never something I’ve doubted. I just kind of need an opportunity. Great shape, feel good. Still got a lot of time before next season, so that’s definitely something I’m not worried about.”

Why the Islanders Don’t Need Patrik Laine’s Services

There’s one caveat to this — the Islanders power play. There’s little doubt that a healthy Laine could still recapture some of the career 34-goal-per-82-game player, particularly on the man advantage. Like with nearly any team, the question is whether the Islanders and Patrick Laine can find the right fit at five-on-five. In nine NHL seasons, Laine has been underwater in a very simple metric five times: goals-for and goals-against at five-on-five. Comparatively, Laine has been a minus player in goals in three straight seasons.

Rosner thinks the Islanders already have a forward crunch in 2026-27. He’s probably correct. To start, the New York Islanders and Patrik Laine likely don’t mesh well in the team’s bottom six. While the Islanders could use more offense-first players in that role, it’s typically been a spot the franchise likes to use for two-way matchup players. Laine would already be competing with the likes of Anthony Duclair and Matias Maccelli for potential roles on the wing. In the top six, it seems even less likely, especially if winger Kyle Palmieri is fully healthy.

On top of that, the Islanders’ long-term forward situation is even less favorable for Laine. Granted, Laine may only want a one-year contract as a prove-it deal. If he’s looking for anything beyond one year, the Islanders seem like a poor fit with rising prospects on the wing like Victor Eklund and Cole Eiserman.

Is a Laine Move to Long Island Still Possible?

Laine hasn’t signed. He remains one of the biggest potential value plays on the open market. And, per Rosner’s reporting, the GM Mathieu Darche is at least willing to talk about a PTO between the New York Islanders and Patrik Laine.

It’s unlikely, but if Laine remains unsigned entering training camp, the odds increase. New York had the third-worst power play in the NHL last season, converting at a rate of 16.5 percent. That’s one area where a healthy Laine can probably help the Islanders.

Otherwise, New York appears content to head to camp with its current group.