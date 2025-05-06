Islanders Projected to Draft Canadian Defenseman with No. 1 Pick

After a resoundingly disappointing season, the New York Islanders have reason to celebrate.

New York overcame long odds Monday to win the NHL Draft Lottery, landing the No. 1 overall pick in June.

The Islanders, who finished 35-35-12 and missed the playoffs in 2024-25, had the 10th-best odds at 3.5% but still managed to jump the board.

Assuming they hold onto the selection, the Islanders will pick No. 1 for the fifth time in franchise history. The last instance was in 2009 when they took forward John Tavares. They also selected goalie Rick DiPietro in 2000, defenseman

Denis Potvin in 1973 and forward Billy Harris in 1972.

“This is incredible,” Islanders director of pro scouting Ken Morrow said via NHL.com. “The hockey gods smiled on us, and I can’t tell you how thrilled I am for Islander fans, for our ownership, for the entire Islander organization.”

While this draft doesn’t feature a can’t-miss top pick like Connor Bedard, the teenage prodigy chosen first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023, it still has its share of intriguing prospects.

Sure to sit atop a few mock draft boards is Canadian defenseman Matthew Schaefer, whom TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button projects to go No. 1.

Schaefer a Potential Game-Changer at No. 1

Favored by many to go No. 1, Schaefer is a big-bodied (6-foot-2, 183 pounds) defenseman who plays for the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. While he’s still just 17 years old, Schaefer is already drawing comparisons to some of the NHL’s top blueliners.

In fact, Button likened him to Los Angeles Kings star Drew Doughty because of his ability to control the game.

“A player that can make the game change in his team’s advantage,” Button said.

Schaefer, the top-ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s final draft rankings missed the end of the

World Junior Championship after breaking his collarbone in December while playing for Canada.

However, prior to the injury, Schaefer recorded 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and a plus-21 rating in 17 games.

Added Button: “Matthew Schaefer isn’t Denis Potvin but to have that type of player on your blueline, it is franchise-changing. It elevates your franchise to a significant level.”

Schaefer has an opportunity to become the first player from Erie to go No. 1 since Connor McDavid in 2015.

Other Top Options Emerge

Adding a phenom like Schaefer should definitely help the Islanders turn things around, but there are plenty of attractive alternatives should they go in another direction.

Another player atop several boards is Brampton Steelheads winger Porter Martone, whom Button has going No. 2 to the San Jose Sharks. San Jose finished with the NHL’s worst record at 20-50-12.

Martone was seventh in the OHL with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 regular-season games and added another nine points in the postseason.

“(Sharks general manager) Mike Grier is building a team,” Button said. “He’s got Will Smith, Macklin Celebrini up the middle of the ice. He’s got a stud defenseman in Sam Dickinson. He doesn’t have anybody like Porter Martone.

“I think Porter Martone is like Brady Tkachuk. You want that type of player.”

Saginaw Spirit center Michael Misa — the OHL’s top scorer with 134 points in 65 games — and Boston College center James Hagens are also popular targets.

The Blackhawks will pick third, followed by the Utah Hockey Club and Nashville Predators to round out the top five.

The draft is scheduled for June 27-28 in Los Angeles.