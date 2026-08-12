New York Islanders Seeking Fan Votes for Fan-Designed Jersey

The New York Islanders have narrowed their third jersey choices for next season to eight. The fan-designed jerseys resulted from 80,490 submissions. It’s a nice opportunity for fans to get involved in a small way with the team’s future aesthetics. The Islanders’ third jersey fan vote begins Wednesday at 12 p.m. on the team website.

The Islanders’ third jersey contest included some player feedback.

Take a deeper look into the final 8 jersey concepts for the Islanders Third Jersey Fan Vote! pic.twitter.com/BNcVUOM0Il — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) August 11, 2026

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How the Third Jersey Tournament Works

A team committee including players and Hockey Operations staff helped to narrow down the tens of thousands of creative concepts, ultimately landing on the eight designs that fans will start to vote on Wednesday. Fans will vote in a bracket-style format to determine the future Islanders third jersey. Accordingly, the new third jersey will debut for the 2027-28 season.

The first round of voting ends August 14 at 5 p.m., meaning voters will have about 53 hours from opening to vote. The initial matchup pits logo versus logo. Voters will choose between two Lighthouse-themed jerseys, two Fisherman-themed jerseys and two NY-themed jerseys. Voters will also choose between jerseys stylized “ISLES” versus “ISLANDERS” on the front. Fans vote to determine the best four of each logo first.

Round two begins August 15 and concludes August 17. The championship round, ultimately where the winner will be chosen, runs from August 18 to August 20.

Franchise Identity Matters

In a media release, the President of Business Operations for the Islanders and UBS Arena referred to the franchise’s identity and the fan impact on it.

“Both the passion of our fans and their overwhelming support throughout this contest have been extraordinary. From over 80,000 submissions down to our final bracket of eight, every step of this journey proves just how deeply invested Isles Nation is in the identity of this franchise.”

Kelly Cheeseman is making the case that this is a new way for fans to become even more invested in the franchise. Third jerseys don’t always work. Still, when they do, they can become iconic. The New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres are two notable examples of organizations that have nailed the third jersey concept. Whether it’s the Statue of Liberty, the cream-colored outdoor jerseys or the goat heads, those are jerseys many consider to be iconic in hockey. The Islanders’ third jersey could join those ranks.

Islanders’ Third Jersey Contest Good Way to Connect with Fans

New York Islanders fans have not exactly had it easy the past few seasons, let alone the past few decades. From the slow decline in the late 1980’s to the ownership issues of the 1990’s and 2000’s, the Islanders haven’t exactly made things easy on their fans. A brief tenancy in Brooklyn didn’t help either, though the Islanders are finally back on track. The new Islanders third jersey is a smart way to reinforce the idea of the next generation.

Ownership has been stable for essentially a decade. Meanwhile, the Islanders’ arena issues ultimately ended with the new UBS Arena on Long Island. Though the Islanders haven’t won a playoff series since 2021, there appears to be new life in the organization with the arrival of phenom defenseman Matthew Schaefer. The first overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft made history. Indeed, Schaefer scored the most goals by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history. Schaefer’s success, along with a rising farm system, makes this an exciting time in team history.

Now, the budding superstar sees his name stitched to a fan-designed sweater. Consequently, Schaefer and the Islanders’ third jersey will take the organization into their next era.