Sportsnet Lets Kelly Hrudey Walk

The famed successor of former Isles great Billy Smith is about to see major changes. Sportsnet chose not to renew the contract of long-time Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Kelly Hrudey. Hrudey joined the famed Canadian hockey broadcaster almost immediately after his July 1998 retirement.

Hrudey announced his departure on Wednesday night on social media. It ends a 28-year full-time partnership, including time with the Calgary Flames. Hrudey’s broadcast days date back 32 years total, even while he was playing.

Hrudey’s Playing Career

Kelly Hrudey broke into the league with the New York Islanders in 1983-84. The Isles drafted Hrudey in the second round of the 1980 NHL Draft. He initially played just 12 games for the Islanders in his first season in the NHL. Kelly Hrudey ultimately began taking over the net in 1984-85, when he started 39 games. He led the Islanders in appearances in six consecutive seasons, ultimately finishing the 1988-89 season with the Los Angeles Kings.

Hrudey spent eight seasons in Los Angeles. He was the starter there until 1995-96, when he lost the net to Byron Dafoe. Hrudey finished his career with the San Jose Sharks, playing two seasons there before retiring after the 1997-98 season.

He finished with a record of 271-265-88, a save percentage of .893 and a 3.43 goals-against average. Hrudey appeared in 85 playoff games, going 36-46. He started for Los Angeles in the 1993 Stanley Cup Finals. That was the Wayne Gretzky-Kings era, and it was the closest Hrudey ever made it to winning the Cup as a starter. Ultimately, Montreal won that series 4-1.

Brutal decision by Sportsnet to not renew Kelly Hrudey’s contract. Bieksa & Friedge gonna have to carry SN even more now. https://t.co/4QhgMP0zga — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) August 5, 2026

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Sportsnet Lets Kelly Hrudey Go

The long-time NHL goaltender of 15 seasons did not reveal why Sportsnet let him walk. He was humble and extremely thankful for his lengthy career.

“I think of all the people, producers, directors, everybody behind the scenes that I worked with, hair and clothing, make-up had an impossible job,” Hrudey said in his post. “Thank you. You made me look relatively okay some nights.”

Hrudey actually began broadcasting while still playing. In his final four seasons when his team would miss the playoffs, Hrudey joined postseason coverage of Hockey Night in Canada. Hrudey revealed that he had known for some time. Sportsnet officially told Hrudey they wouldn’t bring him back next season on June 19.

Hrudey worked primarily with Ron MacLean, Kevin Bieksa and Jennifer Botterill. He had been on national telecasts since 2014-15.

What’s Next?

Kelly Hrudey did not reveal if he would potentially return to the booth. Hrudey has served as a color analyst during live broadcasts of the Calgary Flames both nationally and regionally in Canada. Hrudey did note that this is not a retirement.

“I look back fondly on all of the memories that we created,” he said. “For all of you, cheers. Thanks for everything.”

Hrudey said he is excited for “act three,” though he did not reveal in his social media post what act three would look like.

It’s not clear if additional changes are coming at Sportsnet.