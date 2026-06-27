TRADE: NY Rangers Deal Intriguing 6-Foot-8 Forward to Predators

The New York Rangers have made another trade as they continue to retool their roster.

The Rangers have traded Adam Edstrom to the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward prospect Massimo Rizzo and the 148th overall pick of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Edstrom played in 35 games this season with the Rangers, where he recorded three goals, two assists, five points, and 65 hits. Overall, the 6-foot-8 forward provided the Rangers with grit and size when put into the lineup but not too much offense.

With Edstrom being 25 years old, it makes sense that a team that is focused on the future, like the Predators, is taking a chance on him. He should receive more consistent playing time with the Predators, likely playing in a bottom-six role.

This story will be updated.