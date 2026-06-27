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TRADE: NY Rangers Deal Intriguing 6-Foot-8 Forward to Predators

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New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils
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NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MARCH 07: Adam Edstrom #84 of the New York Rangers in action during the game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on March 07, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils won 6-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers have made another trade as they continue to retool their roster.

The Rangers have traded Adam Edstrom to the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward prospect Massimo Rizzo and the 148th overall pick of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Edstrom played in 35 games this season with the Rangers, where he recorded three goals, two assists, five points, and 65 hits. Overall, the 6-foot-8 forward provided the Rangers with grit and size when put into the lineup but not too much offense.

With Edstrom being 25 years old, it makes sense that a team that is focused on the future, like the Predators, is taking a chance on him. He should receive more consistent playing time with the Predators, likely playing in a bottom-six role.

This story will be updated.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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TRADE: NY Rangers Deal Intriguing 6-Foot-8 Forward to Predators

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