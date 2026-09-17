New York Rangers Coach Mike Sullivan is Giving Rookie Defenseman An NHL Chance

Alberts Šmits’ NHL chances seem to be getting better by the day. The 2026 fifth overall draft pick joined the Rangers organization earlier this summer, signing his entry-level contract.

Many already believed Šmits had the potential to make the NHL as an 18-year-old. His NHL readiness was considered a major selling point in June.

Now that he’s in training camp, head coach Mike Sullivan bluntly assessed his chances.

“Yes, he has a chance to make the team,” Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday.

Mike Sullivan Plays Major Role in Alberts Šmits NHL Chances

The New York Rangers’ two-time Stanley Cup-winning head coach has never had a reputation as someone who relies on young players. Still, he did see multiple young players come up through his Cup-winning teams in Pittsburgh, including wingers Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust.

Similarly, Sullivan gave then 20-year-old Gabe Perreault a long leash during the second half of last season’s disastrous campaign. Perreault, who finished with 19 points in his final 25 games, was one of the team’s few bright spots.

Sullivan has made it clear that they won’t rush Alberts Šmits into the NHL if he doesn’t earn his chance.

“I think the most important thing is, and we have talked about this internally, is that in the big picture, the sooner that Šmits becomes part of our roster the better. But we also have to make sure that we do the right thing for him, both in the short term and in the long term… We’ll see where it goes… His play will tell us where we think he fits and what’s best for him.”

Rangers Defense Training Camp Battle Involves Šmits

The Latvian defender opened training camp on Thursday firmly in the driver’s seat as the third-pair left-handed defenseman opposite right-hander Braden Schneider.

If the Rangers are giving Alberts Šmits an NHL chance on day one, it likely means he’s in pole position. The third-pair defenseman spot on the left side is the most open battle in camp. Rangers defensemen battling Šmits include Matthew Robertson, Drew Fortescue and Urho Vaakanainen. Additionally, right-handed defensemen Scott Morrow and Vincent Iorio will likely at least get a shot on their off-hand.

The Rangers may ultimately choose not to keep Šmits in the NHL if he isn’t head and shoulders better than the others. He can earn top-pair, all-situations minutes in the AHL on what’s expected to be a much improved Hartford Wolf Pack team.

Asked #NYR head coach Mike Sullivan what his expectations are for this team this season? “My expectation is that we’re going to compete. I think we have more depth than we had a year ago. I’m hopeful that our team can stay a little bit healthier this year, which should help us.… — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) September 16, 2026

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The Rangers are candidates to keep three goalies on the roster, which limits available roster spots. Even if they choose to roster Šmits in a sheltered role with intervals off, they might not have the space.

While the Rangers would probably rather see Šmits play, some teams have opted to treat recently drafted tweener players differently. Anaheim kept Leo Carlsson with the NHL team, but not as an everyday player during his rookie season. San Jose instituted a similar plan with Michael Misa last season.

Still, Šmits opening training camp in an NHL starter role is a sign that the Rangers are ready to test him early.