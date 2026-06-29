NY Rangers Linked to Hurricanes Rising Star Defenseman

The New York Rangers made a major trade on Friday, as they acquired star forward Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights. With this trade, the Rangers added a young and high-impact sniper to the top six as they continue their retool.

Rangers general manager Chris Drury showed with this trade that he is not afraid to make some bold moves during the club’s retool. Now, it has been reported that the Rangers are eyeing another major trade candidate this offseason.

During the most recent episode of 32 Thought: The Podcast, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Rangers have expressed interest in Carolina Hurricanes young defenseman Alexander Nikishin.

“Carolina has Nikishin out there. That’s definitely true,” Friedman said. “I heard the Rangers made a pitch for him pretty hard.”

Hearing that the Rangers have expressed interest in Nikishin is not surprising in the slightest. The left side of their blueline is in need of some serious help, and Nikishin would have the potential to provide them with a significant boost. Furthermore, at just 24 years old, he would have the potential to be a long-term part of their core as they continue their retool.

Where Nikishin Could Fit on the Rangers’ Roster If Acquired

If the Rangers brought in Nikishin, he would immediately provide their top four with a notable upgrade. When looking at a specific spot in their lineup he could fit, their second pairing with Braden Schneider stands out in a major way. However, if he broke out and hit a new level, he also could jump up to the Rangers’ top pairing with Adam Fox.

Nikishin would also give the Rangers another defenseman who can work on both the power play and the penalty kill. This is because the young blueliner plays a strong all-around game and can perform well in all situations.

With all of this, it is clear that Nikishin would have the potential to be an excellent addition to the Rangers’ roster. The young defenseman just had a strong rookie season with the Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes, as he posted 11 goals, 22 assists, and 33 points in 81 games. When noting that he is still just 24 years old and only one season into his NHL career, he undoubtedly has the potential to hit a new level as he gains more experience.

Rangers Are Going to Have A Lot of Competition to Land Nikishin

With Nikishin being a young defenseman with a lot of potential, it is clear that the Rangers are not going to be the only team that is interested in him this summer. Because of this, they are surely going to have a lot of competition in the sweepstakes.

While this is the case, the Rangers should not give up on their pursuit of Nikishin. He could be a perfect addition to their top four and become a part of their core as they look to get younger. It will be interesting to see if they can strike a deal for him from here. The fit looks excellent on paper.