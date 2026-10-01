New York Rangers $52.15 Million Star Named Top NHL Trade Candidate

The New York Rangers have made some notable changes to their roster since last season.

They have moved on from former players like Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, Will Borgen, Sam Carrick, Brennan Othmann, and Carson Soucy over that span. Now, a notable Rangers forward is already creating chatter in the rumor mill during the early stages of this season.

Rangers star forward Alexis Lafreniere was among the players listed on Lyle Richardson’s latest trade board for The Athletic. The 24-year-old forward was given the No. 12 spot on Richardson’s trade board.

“The New York Rangers selected Alexis Lafreniere with the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft,” Richardson wrote. “Over the last six seasons, they’ve waited patiently for the young winger to blossom into a scoring superstar. However, his inconsistency made him the subject of trade speculation in recent years. As the retooling Rangers embark on the 2026-27 season, Lafrenière has resurfaced in the rumor mill.”

When noting that questions have come up about Lafreniere’s future with the Rangers for a while now, it makes sense that he has been named a top trade candidate to watch. New York is still retooling and could use Lafreniere as a trade chip to strengthen their roster elsewhere.

Looking at Lafreniere

Lafreniere posted 24 goals, 33 assists, and 57 points in 82 games last season with the Rangers. Yet, he notably heated up down the stretch for the Rangers in 2025-26. This is because he recorded 14 goals and 28 points in his final 27 games. Due to this, there could be a lot of interest in him if New York shops him.

Lafreniere is still looking to hit his full potential as a former first-overall pick but has still had some success in the NHL. He has recorded 57 points in two out of his previous three seasons, so he has shown that he can provide solid offensive production. Due to this, he could be a popular target for teams looking for more offense in their top six.

Rangers Can Take Their Time With Lafreniere

When noting that Lafreniere is signed until the end of the 2031-32 season with a $7.45 million cap hit, the Rangers can take their time with a potential trade. Due to this, they can wait for the right offer if they end up looking to move him.

However, it would also make sense if the Rangers ended up keeping Lafreniere around. At just 24 years old, he can still be a fit on a retooling team like New York. However, if he wants to stay put, he will likely need to have a strong season in 2026-27. It will be interesting to see if he can do just that with the Blueshirts from here.