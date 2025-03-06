Analyst Links Rangers to Star $55.5 Million Superstar in Blockbuster Trade

The New York Rangers are battling for a playoff spot but one analyst wants to see them make a bold move.

NHL analyst Arthur Staple of The Athletic believes the Rangers are a logical trade fit for Mikko Rantanen. The Carolina Hurricanes are listening to offers and Staple believes New York is one of the few teams that could entice the Hurricanes to make the move.

“There are also only a handful of teams that could meet the Canes’ asking price, which according to a league source is young players who can immediately step into the lineup. There are only a handful of teams that could entice Rantanen to sign an extension, too,” Staple wrote. “The Los Angeles Kings are likely one. The Rangers are most definitely another.”

Rantanen is in the final year of his six-year $55.5 million deal. He’s set to be a free agent on July 1. With the Hurricanes having no insurance that he will re-sign, he has been rumored to be back on the trade block, despite Carolina just acquiring him in January.

“The Carolina Hurricanes, after being rebuffed on an eight-year contract offer following their big acquisition of Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche six weeks ago, have gauged the market ahead of Friday and are considering whether to flip Rantanen or keep him, try to go on a playoff run and likely watch him leave for nothing on July 1,” Staple added.

Rantanen has recorded 27 goals and 43 assists for 70 points in 61 games this season.

Analyst Shares Potential Trade Package for Rantanen

With Carolina firmly in a playoff spot, the Hurricanes will want NHL players if they are going to trade Rantanen.

Staple believes the Rangers have the pieces to acquire Rantanen. The analyst believes the have the pieces to pull off the trade.

“The package going back to Carolina would likely have to center around Alexis Lafrenière, whose seven-year extension kicks in next season,” Staple wrote. “Lafrenière has 35 points in 62 games and is one of the many Rangers who have underperformed this season. But he’s still just 23 and might be a fit in Carolina’s system.

“The Canes would also ask for Gabe Perreault. The Rangers’ top forward prospect, who’s likely to turn pro after Boston College’s season is done next month. That’s a big return. But if Rantanen is willing to sign — possibly even an eight-year deal with the Canes ahead of a sign-and-trade — that’s one of the 15 best players in the league locked up on the Rangers roster. If the Rangers could substitute Brennan Othmann for Perreault, that package plus either their 2025 or 2026 first-round pick could be a winning offer among the few teams bidding,” Staple added.

It would be a big risk for the Rangers to trade all those assets for Rantanen. But, if New York can get the star winger to re-sign, it would be worth the gamble.

New York Trades Forward to Vegas

The Rangers did make a move on March 6, trading forward Reilly Smith to the Vegas Golden Knights.

New York is retaining 50 percent of Smith’s cap hit. Smith is in the final year of his three-year $15 million deal. Smith has recorded 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points in 58 games.

In return, the Rangers acquired Brendan Brisson and a 2025 third-round pick. Brisson was a first-round pick by Vegas in 2020. However, he has played in just 24 NHL games recording 2 goals and 6 assists for 8 points.