Rangers Announce One-Year Contract for Fifth-Year NHL Defenseman

The New York Rangers have been one of the NHL’s most active teams in the summer of 2026 to date, with the team looking to bounce back from one of their most disappointing seasons in 2025/26 under new Head Coach Mike Sullivan, as they finished with the fourth-worst record in the league.

With the new season still months away, the Rangers have already added Marcus Pettersson, Sean Durzi, Pavel Dorofeyev and Oliver Bjorkstrand along with Alberts Smits and Cole Beaudoin, but they’ve still got plenty of work to do. Perhaps the biggest piece of business to take care of revolved around former top prospect Braden Schneider, and now, the team have officially come to a decision on the young defenseman.

Braden Schneider Agrees to One-Year Deal in New York

Heading into the off-season, the 24-year-old was a restricted free agent, and with no new contract or trade to be seen, the young blue liner opted for arbitration, a notoriously ugly process that could have ruined any relationship between the Rangers and Schneider.

However, before getting to that process, one that very few players or teams actually want to go through, the team have officially come to an agreement with Schneider, avoiding arbitration as they have come to an agreement on a one-year, $5.5 million deal according to Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic.

This deal will mean that Schneider returns to the Rangers this upcoming season, but given that he won’t be a UFA until the summer of 2028, New York may need to make a long-term decision on him soon, whether that means trading him during the season or signing him to a long-term deal.

Where Does Braden Schneider fit on the Rangers Blue Line?

Unfortunately for both Schneider and the Rangers and the potential of a long-term fit, there’s suddenly a logjam on the blueshirts defense, with the team acquiring both Pettersson and Durzi in trades this off-season. That doesn’t even include the arrival of NHL-ready defenseman Alberts Smits in the NHL Draft, and with Schneider struggling to produce offensively this past year, the Rangers may simply look to build up his value in 2026/27 before flipping him to a defense-needy team.

Despite once being one of the Rangers most promising young players, Schneider has yet to take off in the NHL, posting 20 goals and 87 points across 368 games in his career to date, and while some of that can be blamed on his third-pairing role, he simply hasn’t taken his game to a new level when given the opportunity.

All of that could have been remedied this off-season if the Rangers locked him in on a long-term contract, but clearly they don’t believe in him the way that they once could have, and while things could change early in 2026/27 if Schneider gets off to a hot start paired with Matthew Robertson, but with a short-term deal and no clear plans to prioritize the 24-year-old up the lineup, the writing may be on the wall.