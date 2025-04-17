Rangers, MSG Settle Lawsuit Over Assault Accusations Involving Star Forward: Report

The New York Rangers’ nightmare season can’t end soon enough.

But the dreadful 2024-25 campaign featured one final embarrassing bombshell when The Athletic reported that star forward Artemi Panarin and Rangers ownership group MSG Sports settled a lawsuit with a former employee who accused Panarin of sexual assault during the 2023-24 season.

The former employee, who was not named by the news outlet, left the team just before the 2024-25 season after she, Panarin and the club reached an agreement on a settlement. The settlement included a non-disclosure agreement and no admission of wrongdoing.

“The matter has been resolved,” an MSG Sports spokesperson told The Athletic. The woman said the same when reached by the news outlet. Panarin has not issued a public statement about the report.

Artemi Panarin Is Accused of Assaulting a New York Rangers Employee in a Team Hotel Room in December 2023, According to the Report

Panarin, who led New York with 49 goals and 120 points while it posted the NHL’s best record (55-23-4), was accused of taking the woman’s phone to his hotel room then pinning her to his bed at the team hotel on a road trip in December 2023. The woman pushed him away, retrieved her phone and left the room, according to The Athletic.

The woman did not initially come forward with the allegation, and never brought it forward to the police. However, The Athletic reported that she then told the club about three months later after she was placed on paid leave after being accused by the Rangers of sharing prescription anti-anxiety medication with one of the players.

The woman only informed the club after she thought it was treating her unfairly by placing her on leave, The Athletic reported.

The 33-year-old Russian-born left wing has been married to Alisa Znarok, a Latvian-born model, since 2019 and has two children with her. Panarin skipped the 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto to be with her while she gave birth to their second child.

Panarin was named Rangers team MVP in 2024-25 after he again led the Rangers in goals (37) and points (89) this season. New York was eliminated from Stanley Cup playoff contention after its 7-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Panarin Was Previously Accused of Wrongdoing in Russia

Play

Panarin has twice been accused of wrongdoing in his native Russia, including an alleged assault on an 18-year-old woman in 2011 that caused him to take a leave of absence during the 2020-21 season. Panarin vehemently denied those claims, calling them retaliation from Russian president Vladimir Putin for Panarin’s support of political rival Alexey Navalny.

Panarin was also fined $400 after he was accused of firing a gun in an unauthorized area in Russia in 2023.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette was coy when asked by the New York Post whether Panarin would play in New York’s season finale, Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, after the settlement was brought to light earlier in the day.

“The company put out a statement, so I’m not going to comment any further than that,” Laviolette said.

Panarin has one season remaining on the seven-year, $81.5 million contract he signed with the Rangers during the 2019 offseason. He is eligible to sign a new contract extension with the Rangers on July 1.

The NHL told The Athletic in a statement, “The Club retained an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation, which the League was fully apprised of. We consider the matter closed.”