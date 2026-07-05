Young Rangers Defenseman Makes a Major Decision on his Future

The 2026 NHL off-season was shaping up to be one of the most chaotic in recent National Hockey League history, and even before the five-year, $18 million AAV offer sheet signed by Leo Carlsson, it was living up to that hype.

We’ve seen some massive free agency signings, teams putting their best foot forward as they aim to unseat the Carolina Hurricanes as Stanley Cup Champions along with some of the biggest names in the sport being traded. It’s still only July 5th, meaning that there’s plenty more moves to come, and early on Sunday, Jason Robertson indicated that he would file for arbitration with the Dallas Stars, a move that lends itself to plenty more drama in the near future as change continues around the NHL.

Unfortunately, arbitration can be a brutal process for both the player and the organization, and given how we’ve seen it effect people in the past, this could change the course of a players career, and now it appears Robertson won’t be the only one to go through that process.

Braden Schneider set to File for Arbitration

Despite many believing that the New York Rangers would be locking Braden Schneider up on a long-term deal, that hasn’t happened yet, and as a result, he is vulnerable to an offer sheet just like Carlsson and many other RFA’s around the National Hockey League.

Although these are both possibilities, things have gone in a different direction now, and according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Schneider has become the second player this off-season to file for arbitration.

This move for Schneider comes on the back of another solid season in which he posted 2 goals and 18 points across all 82 games, but without the leap in production the team had hoped, the 24-year-old’s spot in the Rangers future is not as set in stone as many expected.

Arbitration Could be Brutal for Braden Schneider

While he’s been a solid player that’s shown fantastic upside early in his career, Schneider is yet to take that leap, and as a result, he’ll head to arbitration, something that most players hope to avoid throughout their careers. At arbitration, both the player and the team will argue to an independent party just why they deserve whatever money they are seeking, and according to past reports, this can lead to massive strains on a relationship given how brutally honest both parties can get.

At just 24-years-old, Schneider has never posted more than 21 points in a season, and on a blue line that features Adam Fox, Vladislav Gavrikov, Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson as well as the incoming Alberts Smits, his place on the team isn’t guaranteed. Now, he’ll go through the brutal process of arbitration to lock him into a short-term deal, and given that he may now be expendable with the surplus of defenseman the blue shirts now have, this could end up getting very ugly and may even end the relationship altogether.