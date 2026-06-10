NY Rangers Young Forward Emerging as Top Trade Candidate

The New York Rangers are a team to watch very closely this offseason. With the Rangers being in a retool, there is a good chance that we will see some of their players end up getting moved during the summer.

The Rangers have multiple notable trade candidates heading into the offseason. Among the players who have been creating chatter as trade chips for the Rangers aree Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafreniere, and Braden Schneider. With this, the Rangers could end up shaking up their roster in a major way this summer.

However, now an under-the-radar young forward on the Rangers has been named as a top trade candidate to watch by ESPN’s Kevin Weekes.

Rangers Could End Up Trading Forward Brett Berard This Offseason

In a recent post on X, Weekes shared some of the latest trade buzz in the NHL right now. Among the notes that Weekes reported was that the Rangers could end up trading forward Brett Berard this offseason.

“F Berard also could be on move from @NYRangers,” Weekes posted on X.

With the Rangers being a retooling team, seeing a young forward like Berard enter the rumor mill is interesting. However, at the same time, the 23-year-old winger has had trouble cementing himself as a full-time NHL player with the Blueshirts. Due to this, he could very well benefit from a change of scenery.

Berard played in just 13 games this season with the Rangers, where he was held off the scoresheet. Down in the AHL this campaign with the Hartford Wolf Pack, he had six goals, 16 assists, and 22 points in 41 games.

Overall, Berard put up decent numbers in the AHL this season, but also saw a dip in his offensive production. In 30 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2024-25 season, he had nine goals and 23 points. He also made more of an impact at the NHL level with the Rangers in 2024-25, posting six goals and 10 points in 35 games.

With his tough 2025-26 season, there is an argument to be had that Berard could use a fresh start. With Beard being only 23 years old and showing signs of promise in the past, it is certainly possible that he could generate some interest. The potential for him to be an impactful bottom-six forward in the NHL is there, as he has some offensive upside and plays with some grit.

What Teams Could Make Sense as Landing Spots for Rangers’ Berard?

Now that the Rangers are open to moving Berard, it is fair to wonder which teams could target him. A few teams that could make sense as landing spots for Berard are the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators, and Seattle Kraken. Berard could be a nice fit on any of these four non-playoff teams, as they are all focused on the future. Thus, they could be interested in a young forward with decent upside like Berard.

It will be interesting to see if the Rangers end up moving Berard this summer. He could be a solid low-risk, high-reward addition to another team if he taps into his potential more.