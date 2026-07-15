NY Rangers Trade Pitch Lands Canucks $50.75M Star Forward

It has been a busy offseason for the New York Rangers. After another rough 2025-26 season, the Rangers have responded by bringing in players like Pavel Dorofeyev, Sean Durzi, Marcus Pettersson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Joe Veleno, and Joonas Korpisalo. With this, it is clear that the Rangers are hoping to have more success during the 2026-27 campaign.

However, when looking at the Rangers’ current roster, it is fair to argue that they could use another high-impact winger in their top six. This is especially the case when it comes to the right wing position.

Because of this, one NHL trade candidate who could make a lot of sense for the Rangers to pursue is Vancouver Canucks star forward Brock Boeser. He would give them another scorer to work with, which is a need. He would also be a long-term addition for the retooling Rangers, as he is entering just the second season of his seven-year, $50.75 million contract.

With that, Heavy Sports has a trade pitch that has the Rangers acquiring Boeser from the Canucks in a big swap.

Rangers Get:

Brock Boeser

Canucks Get:

2027 First-Round Pick (Top 10 Protected)

2028 Fourth-Round Pick

Canucks’ Brock Boeser Would Give the Rangers Another Much-Needed Star Forward

When looking at the Rangers’ current projected lineup, it is very clear that they could use a forward like Boeser in their top six. He could slot perfectly on New York’s second line with Alexis Lafreniere and former Canucks teammate J.T. Miller. Boeser would give this line a needed goal-scorer and could perform well playing with two skilled players like Lafreniere and Miller.

Boeser would also be a clear option for the Rangers’ power play if acquired. The 2015 first-round pick can make an impact on the man advantage because of his scoring ability. This is another thing that the Rangers could use right now.

Boeser posted 22 goals and 48 points in 75 games last season with the Canucks. Overall, it was a down year for the veteran forward, but he undoubtedly has the potential to bounce back. Back in 2023-24 with the Canucks, for example, he set career highs with 40 goals and 73 points in 81 games. With the Rangers needing more scoring, they should strongly consider taking a chance on him.

Rangers Acquiring Canucks’ Brock Boeser Could Help Them Be A Playoff Team Again

The Rangers’ roster looks better than it did at the end of last season. They have addressed multiple of their needs, and they have a real chance of being more competitive in 2026-27 because of it. However, if they brought in a 30-goal threat like Boeser in their top six, he could be the final piece of the puzzle that helps the Rangers become a playoff team again.

If Boeser regained his top form with the Rangers, they would undoubtedly be a tough team to go up against in the Eastern Conference. With this, he is a trade candidate who New York should strongly consider pursuing.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Rangers make a push for Boeser. The fit looks good on paper.