NY Rangers Trade Pitch Lands $30.75M Penguins Star Winger

The New York Rangers have improved their depth so far this offseason. They most notably acquired star forward Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights. They have also brought in other new players like Marcus Pettersson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Sean Durzi, Joe Veleno, and Joonas Korpisalo.

With this, it is clear that the Rangers have had a busy offseason. However, when looking at their current roster, it is fair to argue that they should not be done making moves yet. They still could use another high-impact winger to solidify their top six.

One player who would make a lot of sense for the Rangers to target because of this is Pittsburgh Penguins star forward Bryan Rust. He would have the potential to be an excellent addition to New York’s roster as they look to be more competitive in 2026-27.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that has the Rangers acquiring Rust from the Penguins in a big swap.

Rangers Get:

Bryan Rust

Penguins Get:

2027 First-Round Pick (Top 10 Protected)

Adam Sykora

Urho Vaakanainen

With this move, the Rangers would be bringing in another notable upgrade to their forward group with Rust. The Penguins, on the other hand, would add a first-round pick and an interesting forward prospect in Sykora. They also would add more depth to the left side of their blueline with Vaakanainen.

Penguins’ Bryan Rust Would Be Big Pickup for Rangers’ Top Six

With the Rangers being in need of another top-six winger, it is clear that Rust would be a strong fit on their roster. The veteran forward could work very well on their second line with J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafreniere if acquired from the Penguins. However, he also could be a candidate to play on their top line with Gabriel Perreault and Mika Zibanejad if brought in. In either scenario, the Rangers’ top six would get a serious boost if they acquired Rust.

Rust would also provide the Rangers with a player who works in all situations. Due to this strong all-around play, Rust can make an impact on both the power play and penalty kill. This element of his game only adds to his value.

Another reason why Rust could grab the attention of the Rangers is his contract. This is because he is signed through the 2027-28 season, where he has a bargain $5.125 million cap hit. With this, he would be more than a one-year rental for the retooling Rangers.

Bryan Rust Has History With Rangers Head Coach Mike Sullivan

Another reason why Rust would make sense for the Rangers to bring in is because of his long history with Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan. Sullivan, of course, coached Rust for many years during his time as the Penguins’ bench boss. This familiarity could make Rust a very strong pickup for the Rangers’ roster as well.

Overall, with the Rangers looking to be more competitive in 2026-27, they should not be afraid to make a move for Rust. He would improve their top six tremendously, and it will be intriguing to see if they acquire him from here.