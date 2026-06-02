NHL Rumors: 3 New York Rangers Defenseman Trade Targets

After another disappointing season in 2025-26, the New York Rangers should be looking to add to their roster this summer. The Rangers need to strengthen their group if they hope to have more success next season, so they are undoubtedly a team to keep an eye on this offseason.

One of the Rangers’ biggest needs right now is a top-four left-shot defenseman. Their left side has been in need of some serious help since they traded K’Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes this past offseason. Because of this, it would not be surprising in the slightest if they looked to bring in at least one blueliner this summer.

Due to this, let’s take a look at three defensemen who the Rangers could potentially target this offseason.

Rangers Should Kick Tires on Sabres’ Bowen Byram

When looking at potential trade candidates around the NHL, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram stands out as a strong possible fit for the Rangers. This is because he is a 24-year-old defenseman who can play top-four minutes and works in all situations. With this, he would be a significant pickup for a Rangers club that is looking to be better next season.

If the Rangers acquired Byram, he could be a candidate to play top-pairing minutes with Adam Fox. Yet, even if Byram played on their second pairing, he would give their top four a major boost if acquired. In 82 games this season with the Sabres, Byram had 11 goals, 31 assists, 42 points, and a plus-15 rating.

Rangers Should Take a Gamble on Bruins’ Mason Lohrei

Mason Lohrei has been creating chatter in the rumor mill now that the Boston Bruins’ season is over. It is easy to understand, as he was a trade candidate leading up to this year’s deadline and was scratched multiple times this postseason. With this, he could use a fresh start, and he is exactly the kind of young defenseman the Rangers should consider taking a chance on.

Lohrei has the potential to blossom into a top-four offensive defenseman, and he could take that next step on a retooling team like the Rangers. At a minimum, he would be a nice addition to the Rangers’ bottom pairing and power play if acquired from Boston. In 73 games this season with the Bruins, the 6-foot-5 defenseman posted seven goals, 26 points, and a plus-15 rating.

Rangers Should Swing Deal for Blackhawks Prospect Kevin Korchinski

If the Blackhawks make Kevin Korchinski available for trade this offseason, the Rangers absolutely need to make a push for him. While the 2022 seventh-overall pick has yet to break out for Chicago, he is still only 21 years old and could take that next step on a team like the Rangers.

Korchinski may not be an answer for the Rangers’ top four immediately if acquired, but he certainly would have the potential to be later down the road. He has the tools to become an impactful puck-moving defenseman in the NHL. In 13 games this season for Chicago, he had two assists. He also had two goals and 26 points in 53 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs this season.