Kreider Has ‘Monster Third Period’ as Rangers Stun Hurricanes

Rangers Will Face Winner of Bruins-Panthers Series in Eastern Conference Final

With the Rangers’ elimination of the Hurricanes, seven teams remain alive in the hunt for the 2024 Stanley Cup Championship. Elsewhere in the East, the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers are battling for the chance to face the Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Rangers, who earned home-ice advantage as winners of the Presidents’ Trophy with the NHL’s best regular season in 2023-24, must now sit back and wait to find out who their opponent will be in the next round. Florida has the chance to send the Bruins packing with a Game 6 victory on May 17, while Boston will need to stretch the series to seven games and notch two consecutive victories in order to advance.

Either team would present a challenge for New York; the Panthers and Bruins had the third- and fourth-best records in the Eastern Conference, respectively, and Florida won the Atlantic Division with a 52-24-6 record. After trailing the Hurricanes for over 51 minutes in Game 6, however, the Rangers have yet to fully set their sights on the conference final.

“Five minutes ago, (I was) thinking about Game 7,” Panarin said postgame, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic. “Hard to say right now about next week.”