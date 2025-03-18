Rangers’ Recent Acquistion Appears to be in Doghouse Despite Praise From GM

The New York Rangers were both buyers and sellers at the trade deadline, but one acquisition appears to already be in the doghouse.

The Rangers traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Vancouver Canucks. The defenseman was in the second year of his three-year $9.75 million deal and he waived his no-trade clause to go to New York.

Soucy was expected to be an impact defenseman, but he appears to be in the dog house as he has been a healthy scratch.

Soucy has been scratched in two straight games and will be scratched for his third straight on March 18. Since the trade on March 7, Soucy has played in just four games and has just 1 goal but is a -2.

It’s been a disappointing start to his Rangers tenure, and Soucy has been passed on the depth chart by Zac Jones. While Soucy has been scratched, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette says he likes the way the defense has been playing and won’t be making any changes.

“He’s been good,” Laviolette said of Soucy. “I don’t have an issue with the players that aren’t playing. Again, there are six spots on defense and we have eight defensemen here. I like the six in the way they are playing right now, so we didn’t make a change tonight, but we are happy to have both him and de Hann here. I know it is tough sitting out. Nobody likes to sit out, but I like the way our defense is playing right now.”

Soucy has skated in 63 games this season recording 4 goals and 7 assists for 11 points.

Rangers GM Heaped Praise on Soucy

Soucy not playing and bein a scratch is a bit of a surprise, especially after New York traded for him.

The Rangers felt like Soucy would be a key part of the blue line. General manager Chris Drury also liked how he had another year on his deal. After the trade, Drury heaped praise on Soucy and the role he will have in New York.

“We think there’s a lot of possibilities with Carson, whether it’s with Schneids or Foxy or Will (Borgen), or even having him on the right side at some point,” Drury said. “We’ll see how it plays out. I’m glad we were able to get him. I was excited about the term, excited about the number. He’s not a rental.

“He’s someone we could have in for the rest of the year and next year. I just like the overall game – the size, the skating, the sense, how he defends,” Drury added. “We were able to do some homework on him the last couple weeks. We’re excited to get him with a piece we got in the Reilly Smith trade.”

Despite Drury expecting Soucy to have a big role, that hasn’t been the case as he has been a healthy scratch for the Rangers.

Soucy Waived No-Trade Clause to go to New York

Soucy had to waive his no-trade clause to go to the Rangers, which he did.

The defenseman thought he would fit in well in New York and was convinced by his former teammate to waive it.

“There was definitely multiple factors,” Soucy said of waiving his no-trade clause. “Obviously, a team that wants you, wants to trade for you, is a big part of that. Nice having (J.T.) Miller, (Will) Borgen here. We were pretty tight in Seattle. Obviously, just New York, playing for the Rangers, playing in Madison Square Garden.”

Despite being sought after, Soucy has been out of the lineup as New York has been in a playoff push.