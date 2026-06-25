Rangers get clear update on potential trade of Alexis Lafreniere.

The New York Rangers had a disappointing season and could look to shake up their roster this offseason.

New York has been linked to trading the likes of Vincent Trochek and former first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere. Lafreniere’s name has come up in trade rumors for over a year, but Rangers insiders Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic believe it’s unlikely Lafreniere will be traded.

“The expectation is that Alexis Lafrenière will remain with the team heading into next season, according to two league sources (who, as with the rest in this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss behind-the-scenes matters). The Rangers have been listening to trade offers but are not actively shopping the 24-year-old winger and plan to keep him unless they get blown away,” the insiders wrote.

Lafreniere’s name came up in trade rumors, as this is the final year without trade protection, which makes it easy for the Rangers to trade him.

The former first overall pick is in the second year of his seven-year, $52.15 million deal as he’s owed just $7.45 million per season, which is a reasonable contract. Lafreniere recorded 24 goals and 23 assists for 57 points in 82 games last season.

Rangers Not Looking to Trade Lafreniere

Although Lafreniere hasn’t been an elite player as the Rangers hoped when they selected him first overall, they believe he’s still improving.

The Rangers believe Lafreniere showed promise on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Gabe Perreault, so New York hopes he can take another step forward.

“New York is looking to add scoring forwards, not subtract them, and Lafrenière is one of the few they have in the organization. He struggled in the first half of the 2025-26 season, causing Drury to gauge the market for the former No. 1 pick, but now the Rangers are hoping he can build on a strong finish.

“Lafrenière had 28 points (14 goals and 14 assists) in his final 27 games, which led the team during that span. His budding chemistry on the first line with veteran Mika Zibanejad and top prospect Gabe Perreault aided the cause, and that trio is likely to stick together entering 2026-27.”

If Lafreniere can become a 30-goal, 70-point player, he’ll be an impact forward and the contract will seem cheap, especially with the cap rising.

New York Can Add an Impact Player in the Draft

The Rangers have the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and can add an impact player to the team.

New York has been mocked to multiple different players, but the insiders believe the Rangers hope centerman Caleb Malhotra falls to five.

“Adding to the chaos is a growing sentiment that Vancouver could pass on top center prospect Caleb Malhotra at No. 3. The Canucks have been linked to him from the start of the process, but some doubts have trickled out since they hired his father, Manny, as their new coach. Are they real? Or is it a smokescreen?,” the article read.

“Malhotra falling to No. 5 would be a dream scenario for the Rangers. Those odds may be slightly increasing, but even if he makes it past Vancouver, he would surely be in the conversation for Buffalo (or whoever is picking fourth).”

Regardless, the Rangers appear set to add another impact prospect to the system on Friday.