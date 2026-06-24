Rangers Trade Pitch Lands Flames Former First-Round Pick

The New York Rangers may be in the middle of a retool, but they should still be looking to add some new talent to their roster this offseason. This is especially so if a player would have the potential to benefit them for the long-term.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary stands out as an interesting potential target for the Rangers to consider. The 2020 first-round pick has been creating plenty of chatter in the rumor mill and undoubtedly could use a change of scenery. With Zary being only 24 years old and having good potential, it would make a lot of sense if the Rangers made a push for him.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Flames send Zary to the Rangers in a summer swap.

Rangers Get:

Conor Zary

Flames Get:

2026 Second-Round Pick

With this move, the Rangers would be bringing in a young forward in Zary who has had past success in the NHL and still could blossom into a top-six forward. The Flames, on the other hand, would get a second-round pick for a player who is no longer a fit on their roster.

Flames Are Actively Shopping Zary Early On This Offseason

TSN’s Darren Dreger recently reported that the Flames are actively looking to trade Zary. In addition, the NHL insider shared that the Flames’ asking price for the young forward is a second-round pick.

“The Flames are trying to move Connor Zary. 24 year old forward has another year left on his contract at $3.775 mil. Sounds like Calgary is asking for a 2nd round pick in return,” Dreger posted on X.

With Zary being a promising young forward and a former first-round pick, it would make a lot of sense for the Rangers to take a chance on him. If he hit a new level with the Rangers, he could provide them with another answer for their top six as they continue their retool.

Zary Could Bounce Back After Getting a Fresh Start With the Rangers

Zary had a down year with the Flames in 2025-26, posting 12 goals and 25 points in 74 games. However, when looking at Zary’s previous seasons, there is reason to believe that he could bounce back if given a fresh start with a team like the Rangers.

Just back during the 2024-25 season with the Flames, Zary posted 13 goals, 14 assists, and 27 points in just 54 games. This was after he had 14 goals, 20 assists, and 34 points in 63 games with the Flames as a rookie. With numbers like these, Zary has already shown that he can provide decent secondary offensive production at the NHL level. Perhaps getting consistent chances in the Rangers’ top six could help him hit a new level offensively if acquired.

Ultimately, with the Rangers being in a retool, Zary is exactly the kind of young forward that New York should consider taking a chance on. It will be interesting to see if the Rangers target the Flames forward from here.