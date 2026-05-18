Rangers Could Move on from Former First Overall Pick

The New York Rangers had a disappointing 2025-2026 campaign as the team once again missed out on a postseason berth. They placed 30th in the league with a 34-39-9 record for 77 points in the standings.

For a team that was expected to have a bounce back year, the results this season did not live up to par. It appears clear the contention window has slammed shut in New York. Roster turnover should be on the cards as the group looks to retool.

Many notable Rangers players have been involved in trade discussions heading into this offseason. One of those in question is Alexis Lafreniere, New York’s former first overall pick from the 2020 NHL entry draft.

New York Could Trade Alexis Lafreniere

According to insider David Pagnotta on Leafs Morning Take, New York may consider re-engaging in Lafreniere trade talks over the summer.

Lafreniere is no stranger to trade rumors, the 24-year old Canadian has never quite lived up to the sky-high expectations that were placed him as a first overall pick. While he has emerged as a viable top-six offensive piece; he has not become the star player that the Rangers envisioned when they selected him.

He was extended to a long term deal during the 24-25 campaign that would theoretically keep him in New York until 2032. However, the prospects have changed since then for the organization following such a poor season. Some key members of this core have already been moved, including Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings.

A change of scenery could be exactly what Lafreniere needs to jumpstart his career. He has often been buried in the lineup on some Rangers teams loaded with veterans around him. Perhaps a fresh start on a team that prioritizes his development would be beneficial for him moving forward.

Over this past year, Lafreniere recorded 24 goals and 33 assists for 57 points in 82 games. In the course of his six year career with New York, he has amassed 116 goals and 134 assists for 250 points in 462 regular season games. In his playoff tenure, he has registered ten goals and 13 assists for 23 points in 43 games.

Change is on the Horizon for Rangers

After the way this year transpired for the Rangers, all options have to be on the table when it comes to rebuilding this franchise into a contender.

This recent core did not get the job done. New York has iced some competitive teams that came close, but failed to bring home the Stanley Cup. The Rangers made the playoffs for three straight seasons from 2022-2024 with two eastern conference final appearances and a Presidents Trophy win across that period.

However, the wheels have absolutely fell off the tracks the past two seasons. This has led to a pivotal turning point in the team’s future. The Rangers have some big decisions to make in regards to getting this team back in the right direction soon. This upcoming draft will be an important start as they hold the fifth overall selection, giving them a chance to land a potential pillar to build around.