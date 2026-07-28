Rangers Must Sign This Intriguing Free Agent Forward Now

The New York Rangers have certainly been having an eventful 2026 NHL offseason. After months of trade rumors, the Original Six club finally traded Vincent Trocheck, with Utah Mammoth winning the sweepstakes. However, that is just one move from the Rangers‘ busy offseason.

The Rangers have added several new players who have the potential to benefit them nicely. They brought Sean Durzi from the Mammoth in the Trocheck trade, and he should boost their top four. They also, of course, made a blockbuster trade with the Vegas Golden Knights to land Pavel Dorofeyev. New York also added multiple other players, like Marcus Pettersson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Joe Veleno, and Joonas Korpisalo.

With this, the Rangers do look stronger on paper than they did at the end of the 2025-26 season. Although this is the case, it is apparent that they should not be done making moves yet. They could use another winger to solidify their top nine as they look to bounce back in 2026-27.

When looking at the remaining unrestricted free agents (UFAs) still available, Eeli Tolvanen is one player who the Rangers should strongly consider signing. He would have the potential to be a very solid addition to their forward group, as he chips in offensively and also plays a heavy game.

Where Eeli Tolvanen Could Fit in the Rangers’ Lineup If Signed

If the Rangers signed Tolvanen, he would certainly have the potential to provide their third line with a nice boost. He could form a solid trio with Bjorkstrand and Noah Laba, as he would give that line a useful two-way forward who also plays with an edge.

However, Tolvanen could also even compete for a spot on the Rangers’ second line. He has shown in the past that he can put the puck in the net, as evidenced by his career-high 23 goals in 2024-25. With this, he could be an interesting option for the Rangers to try on their second line with J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafreniere.

Tolvanen’s strong defensive play and tenacity would also give the Rangers another clear option for their penalty kill if brought in. He could also be a good fit on their second power play unit, so he would be able to provide the Rangers with a bit of everything.

Tolvanen Could Be a Strong Fit on a Retooling Team Like the Rangers

At just 27 years old, Tolvanen would have the potential to be a strong fit on a retooling team like the Rangers. This is because he will be on the right side of 30 for multiple seasons. With this, he is a player the Rangers could sign to a multi-year contract without much risk at all.

The Rangers should also be looking to bring in heart-and-soul players like Tolvanen as they look to be competitive next season. He would be a nice pickup for the Rangers’ top nine because of his all-around solid play.

In 78 games last season with the Kraken, Tolvanen posted 12 goals, 36 points, and 187 hits. He has also recorded at least 35 points in each of his last three seasons. This included in 2023-24 when he recorded a career-high 41 points and also threw 210 hits for good measure.