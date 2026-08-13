New York Rangers Urged to Sign Former Canucks Power Forward

The New York Rangers made some notable changes to their roster this offseason. They brought in plenty of new talent, as they have added players like Pavel Dorofeyev, Sean Durzi, Marcus Pettersson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Joonas Korpisalo, and Joe Veleno. With these moves, it is clear that the Rangers are looking to have more success in 2026-27.

Yet, when looking at the Rangers’ current roster, it is fair to say that they could use another winger before the start of the season. Due to this, they are now being connected to one of the NHL’s most notable remaining unrestricted free agents (UFAs).

In a recent article for Pro Hockey Rumors, Gabriel Foley named the Rangers as one of the teams that should consider signing Evander Kane.

“The Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, and New York Rangers are all in need of additional scoring oomph in their top-nine, while sitting just below the salary cap ceiling. Kane could bring that added punch to playoff-bound – or, playoff-hopeful – squads at a bargain price,” Foley wrote.

With the Rangers needing another forward, it would be intriguing to see them take a chance on a veteran winger like Kane. He could be a nice fit on their roster as they aim to prove their doubters wrong next season.

Evander Kane Could Be a Strong Addition to the Rangers’ Forward Group

When taking a look at the Rangers’ projected lineup for next season, it is fair to argue that they would benefit by adding a winger like Kane to it. He could slot very nicely in their middle six if they signed him.

One specific spot in the Rangers’ lineup where Kane could fit is on their third line with Bjorkstrand and Noah Laba. He would have the potential to give this line more scoring and grit, which would not be a bad thing in the slightest for the Rangers.

However, Kane could even be a candidate for the Rangers’ second line if he regained some of his previous offensive production after his down year with the Vancouver Canucks. Keep in mind, just back in 2023-24 with the Edmonton Oilers, he posted 24 goals and 44 points in 77 games. He is also a two-time 30-goal scorer and has scored at least 20 goals in nine out of his 16 NHL seasons.

Rangers & Kane Could Be a Match on a Short-Term Deal

With the Rangers hoping to compete for a playoff spot this campaign after back-to-back highly disappointing seasons, it could make sense for them to take a gamble on Kane. On a short-term contract, there could be a great match here between the Blueshirts and the 35-year-old winger.

Kane could benefit from playing on a team like the Rangers, as he would have the potential to get a good amount of playing time with them. Due to this, the possibility of him bouncing back in New York should not be ruled out if they signed him.

Furthermore, if the Rangers struggled again this upcoming season but Kane performed well on a one-year deal, he would have the potential to be a good trading asset for them at next year’s deadline. With this, the Rangers should be open to taking a chance on the veteran winger.