Former New York Rangers Forward Departs the NHL for Europe

The New York Rangers have experienced mixed success in recent years, but in 2026/27, it appears the team are ready to take a step back after one of their most disappointing campaigns in recent memory.

This off-season, the organization have been busy adding to what could be a very competent roster moving forward, and with their top prospect potentially set to make his NHL debut after being picked in 2026, there’s plenty for fans to watch over the next 12 months. However, they’ve had intriguing young players before that haven’t quite panned out, and now, one such player has departed the NHL and North America, signing overseas.

Julien Gauthier Makes Decision on his NHL Future

Julien Gauthier was originally a first-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes back in 2016, but during the 2019/20 season, he made his way to their Metropolitan Division rivals the Rangers, where he would spend the next four seasons of his career.

In that time, Gauthier showed immense potential, posting 11 goals and 26 points across 131 games, but clearly, he was never able to take the leap that would make him a consistent, full-time NHLer in the Big Apple. Now, he’s made a decision on his future in North America after spending the last two seasons split between the Bridgeport Islanders and Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL, signing with Brynas IF in the SHL.

This is a move that makes sense for the 28-year-old, as he’ll get an opportunity against some very stiff competition in Sweden, a league that has produced some exciting talent in recent times, and given that he’s still under 30, if he performs well overseas, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see an NHL team look to give him a chance in the years to come.

Will Julien Gauthier Ever Return to the NHL?

While his NHL career hasn’t amounted to much yet, there’s a pattern of players in their late 20’s departing the NHL for Europe and making their way back to North America on the back of some productive years, and after posting 7 goals and 12 points in a combined 25 AHL games this past season, there’s still some talent there in Gauthier.

However, at 28-years-old, that production better take off in the SHL if Gauthier ever wants to return to the biggest stage in North America, because as of yet, he’s never managed to turn those flashes of potential into consistent production whether it be in the NHL or the AHL, with his career now a decade old at the professional level.

Ultimately, Gauthier is the case of a player with high skill and good size at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, but unfortunately, he’s never been able to develop despite spending time in three different organizations, and now, with his move to Europe and the SHL, it’s likely that his chances of ever reaching the NHL again are very, very slim as he look to salvage a professional career moving forward.