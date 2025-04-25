Former Rangers Player Calls Out $68 Million Star After Lackluster Season

Former New York Rangers center and fan-favorite Brian Boyle called out fan-favorite forward Mike Zibanejad after his lackluster season.

Zibanejad and the Rangers struggled as New York failed to make the playoffs, while the Swede had a down year. After the season ended, Boyle called out Zibanejad for his work ethic and his struggles this season.

“You want to give me more stuff? What we’re gonna in the salary cap next year? Or how are we going to trade this guy or bring this guy up? That’s not your job,” Zibanejad said on Blue Seats. “Your job is to play center ice and score goals, and be a power play guy. And you’re a leader, and you wear a letter on this team. You know who I’m talking about now, it doesn’t matter what management is doing, you can’t worry about that, worry about your teammates and that’s it. What the coaches are telling you and that is it.”

Boyle believes Zibanejad needs to just focus on himself and play better, and not on what management or the team is doing. The former Rangers centerman feels like Zibanejad wasn’t focused on himself and playing to the best of his ability.

Zibanejad has five years left on his eight-year, $68 million deal with the Rangers. He recorded 2o goals and 42 assists for 62 points in 82 games.

Zibanejad Was Called Out by Another Former Rangers Player

Boyle wasn’t the only Rangers player to call out Zibanejad.

During the 2024-25 NHL season, former Rangers fan-favorite Sean Avery also called out Zibanejad.

After a bad shift and game, Avery took to his social media to call out Zibanejad, claiming he doesn’t want to work hard.

“Alright, let’s watch Mika Zibanejad do nothing for 20 seconds, bottom of the screen here, 93 blue,” Avery said. “There he is, okay he’s going to hide, he’s looking for easy backdoor plays, he doesn’t want to get his hands dirty. I don’t know what the (expletive) that was, okay Mika, DJing in Ibiza all summer, here we go, bear down Mika, bear down Mika, season’s started Mika.”

The Rangers acquired Zibanejad in 2016 from the Ottawa Senators. He’s a one-time NHL All-Star.

Mika Zibanejad Frustrated by His Play

Zibanejad was called out by Boyle and Avery, along with Rangers fans, and he knows he has to be better.

After the Rangers failed to make the playoffs, Zibanejad made it clear at the year-end press conference that he wasn’t happy with his play.

“I’m not happy with the season as a (whole),” Zibanejad said… “I know this wasn’t a season that I wanted. That’s on me. I’ve got some months here now to make sure that I take advantage of and get ready for next season

Zibanejad says his confidence wasn’t there all season, which impacted his play.

“There was more to it than that, but obviously the confidence takes a turn,” Zibanejad said. “If you’ve followed me, I think you could tell what makes me good and how I play when I’m good – when I play free, when I play that way. But I didn’t feel like I did that the first three months.”

Zibanejad ended the year with the lowest goal total of his career since 2016-17, when he played just 56 games.