NY Rangers Trade Pitch Reunites With Former 37-Goal Sniper

The New York Rangers have had an eventful offseason. They notably brought in an array of new players, like Pavel Dorofeyev, Marcus Pettersson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Sean Durzi, Joe Veleno, and Joonas Korpisalo. They also traded Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth, who had been the subject of trade rumors for months before the move.

Overall, the Rangers have certainly shaken up their roster a bit. Yet, when looking at their current group, it would not be surprising if they made more moves before the start of the season. One of their top needs right now is another skilled winger in their top nine.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano stands out as an interesting buy-low trade target for the Rangers. He is a player who had previous success with the Rangers and would have the potential to be a nice pickup to their roster if brought back.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Ducks send Vatrano to the Rangers in an intriguing move.

Rangers Get:

Frank Vatrano

Ducks Get:

2027 Fifth-Round Pick

With this move, the Rangers would be bringing in a veteran forward who had a tough 2025-26 season but has the potential to bounce back. The Ducks, on the other hand, would free up some much-needed cap space after matching the Philadelphia Flyers’ five-year, $90 million offer sheet to star forward Leo Carlsson.

Ducks’ Vatrano Is A Prime Trade Candidate & the Rangers Should Consider Calling

Due to the Ducks’ salary cap issues, Vatrano is now creating chatter as a trade candidate. The Fourth Period recently included the veteran winger in their latest 2026 NHL Trade Watch List because of it.

“Given Anaheim’s cap gymnastics they are practicing as a result of Leo Carlsson’s offer sheet with Philadelphia, the early word is the Ducks are seeing how they are create more cap space for other moves/signings and Vatrano may be the odd man out,” The Fourth Period wrote.

With questions about Vatrano’s future in Anaheim coming up, it would make sense if the Rangers considered acquiring him. His trade value is not high right now, as he had a tough 2025-26 season. In 50 games with Anaheim this past season, he posted just five goals and nine points.

Yet, when looking at Vatrano’s other recent seasons, it is clear that he has the potential to bounce back. From 2022-23 to 2024-25, the 5-foot-11 winger recorded at least 21 goals and 41 points in each of them. This included the 2023-24 season when he set career highs with 37 goals and 60 points in 82 games.

With numbers like these, he has the potential to bounce back. Because of this, the Rangers should not be afraid to take a gamble on him.

Looking Back on Vatrano’s Time With the Rangers

Vatrano’s time with the Rangers was brief, as he was a rental for them during the 2021-22 season. However, he proved to be a strong addition to their group over that time. In 22 games, he recorded eight goals and 13 points. He also had five goals and 13 points in 20 playoff games that spring.

With this, Vatrano showed during his short stay with the Rangers that he can handle the pressure of playing in a big market like New York. Perhaps this could lead the Rangers to take a chance on him again.