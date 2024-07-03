Rangers’ Top Prospect Leaves Fans Guessing With Pro Decision

The New York Rangers kicked off their offseason activities with the start of their development camp but one of the prospects attending–arguably the best within the organization–won’t be donning the NHL jersey for at least one more year.

According to Vince Mercogliano of USA Today, reporting on July 2, Rangers forward Gabe Perreault confirmed that he will play NCAA hockey at Boston College during the 2024-25 season.

“Perreault confirmed he’ll be back at BC for his sophomore season. What comes after that is TBD #NYR,” Mercogliano wrote on X.

The Rangers drafted Perrault with the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NHL draft after he slipped down the board and was still available late in the first round.

Gabe Perrault Returning to Boston College in 2024-25

Mercogliano ranked Perrault as the No. 1 prospect in the Rangers system in September 2023, a few months after New York drafted him.

“Gabe Perreault, the record-breaking forward who New York tapped with 23rd overall selection in this year’s NHL Draft, has seized the title for the time being,” Mercogliano wrote. “Brilliance is a term that shouldn’t be thrown around lightly, but anyone you ask about the U.S. National Team Development Program product raves about the way he processes the game and makes calculated decisions on the fly.”

Perrault finished third in the nation at the end of the 2023-24 season playing hockey at Boston College as a freshman averaging 1.67 points per game. For context, 2024 No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini, considered a generational superstar, averaged 1.68 PPG at Boston University.

Perreault had 60 points in 36 games in 2024, including 41 assists. Only teammate Will Smith (also drafted by the San Jose Sharks) topped that mark nationwide with 46 assists.

“I honestly haven’t really thought about that too much,” Perreault on July 2, via Kim Rankin of Sports Illustrated. “[I’m] just focused on another big year at school, trying to focus there, have a good season, and hopefully win a national championship.

“And then when that time comes, I’ll probably discuss it with my family, my agent, obviously the Rangers, see where they think I’m at and most importantly where I think I’m at and then I’ll make a decision from there.”

Perreault also won the gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championship with the United States. The youngster scored 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in seven games at the tournament.

2024 No. 1 Pick Macklin Celebrini Facing Similar Decision

The San Jose Sharks drafted consensus-best prospect Macklin Celebrini with the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL draft right before the calendar flipped to July.

Celebrini, same as Perrault, will make a decision of his future whether that means turning pro or returning to college to play at Boston University.

“It’s coming up,” Celebrini said about his decision, via Ben Ross of the Associated Press. “I’ll make the decision pretty quick here. Just trying to enjoy this camp, and after that, I guess it’s time to make a decision.”

The Sharks opened their development camp on Tuesday, July 2, with Celebrini skating for the first time with the club. The prospect joined No. 11 pick Sam Dickinson, No. 33 pick Igor Chernyshov, and No. 53 Leo Sahlin Wallenius as part of the Sharks’ 2024 class of draftees.

Celebrini is coming off scoring 32 goals and providing 32 assists in 38 games as a freshman at Boston University in 2024. Celibrini was also named the youngest winner of the Hobey Baker Award, given to the best player in college hockey.

The Sharks finished the 2023-24 season with an NHL-worst 19-54-9 record and 47 points. That’s the fewest points San Jose put up since the 1995-96 season when they finished with a 20-55-7 record and the same tally.